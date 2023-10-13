Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase rise; Harmony Biosciences, Belden fall, Friday, 10/13/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $13.86…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $13.86 to $539.40.

The largest U.S. health insurer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., up $2.23 to $10.37.

The communications company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Wells Fargo & Co., up $1.22 to $40.96.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender beat analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts.

Dollar General Corp., up $9.33 to $111.16.

The discount retailer said Todd Vasos will return as CEO.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $2.19 to $148.

The banking giant reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Citigroup Inc. (C), down 10 cents to $41.43.

The bank held up better than most of the market after beating analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc., down $9.16 to $21.11.

The drug developer gave investors a disappointing update on a potential sleep disorder treatment.

Belden Inc. (BDC), down $24.25 to $71.02.

The communications equipment company trimmed its profit forecast for the current quarter.

