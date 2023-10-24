VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Weatherford: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 5:10 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $123 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.66.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The oilfield service company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WFRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WFRD

