Waterstone: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 4:11 PM

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $34.2 million.

