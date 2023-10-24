Waterstone: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 million in…

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $34.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSBF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.