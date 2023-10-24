VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Waste Management: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 5:08 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $663 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $5.2 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.26 billion.

