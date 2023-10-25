Waste Connections: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $229 million.…

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $229 million.

The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WCN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.