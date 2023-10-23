Washington Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Monday reported net income of $11.1…

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Monday reported net income of $11.1 million in its third quarter.

The Westerly, Rhode Island-based bank said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The holding company for The Washington Trust Co. posted revenue of $95.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WASH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.