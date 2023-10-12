Walgreens: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Thursday reported a loss of $180…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Thursday reported a loss of $180 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $35.42 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.08 billion, or $3.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $139.08 billion.

Walgreens expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $141 billion to $145 billion.

