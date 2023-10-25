Wabtec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $240…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $240 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.70 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $2.55 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.4 billion.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $6 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.5 billion to $9.7 billion.

