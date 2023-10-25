Wabash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $55.3 million in…

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $55.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.16.

The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $632.8 million in the period.

Wabash expects full-year earnings to be $4.60 to $4.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WNC

