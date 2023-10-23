VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » W.R. Berkley: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

W.R. Berkley: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $333.6 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.07 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up