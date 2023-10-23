W.R. Berkley: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $333.6 million.…

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.07 billion.

