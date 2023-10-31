Voya: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $262 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $262 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.07 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $281 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $336.3 million.

