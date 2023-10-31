VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Voya: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $262 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.07 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $281 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $336.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOYA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

