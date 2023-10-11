Voxx International, Walgreens rise; Exxon Mobil, DaVita fall, Wednesday, 10/11/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday: Exxon Mobil Corp., down $3.96…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $3.96 to $106.49.

The energy giant is buying Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $59.5 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up 22 cents $22.60.

The drugstore operator named Tim Wentworth as its new CEO.

AZZ Inc., up $2.62 to $48.52.

The electrical equipment maker beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Voxx International Corp., up $1.64 to $9.43.

The consumer electronics maker reported strong fiscal second-quarter revenue.

Novo Nordisk, up $5.83 to $98.84.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a study using the weight-loss drug Ozempic to treat kidney failure.

DaVita Inc., down $15.39 to $75.89.

The kidney dialysis provider slumped amid worries about competition from a potential kidney-failure drug from Novo Nordisk.

Plug Power Inc., up 38 cents to $7.54.

The alternative energy company gave investors an encouraging business and operations update.

Humana Inc., down $6.98 to $493.42.

The health insurer said Jim Rechtin will replace Bruce Broussard as CEO in 2024.

