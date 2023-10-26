Visteon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings…

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $66 million.

The Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $2.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

Visteon expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.95 billion to $4.03 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.