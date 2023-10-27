Virtus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported net income of $30.9…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) on Friday reported net income of $30.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hartford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $4.19. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $6.21 per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $219.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $197.5 million.

