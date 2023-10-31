Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 31. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 31.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 31 9:00 AM Virginia Credit Unit holds ribbon cutting and donation for newest branch – Virginia Credit Unit holds ribbon cutting for newest branch in Church Hill, including presentation of a $25,000 donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond

Location: Virginia Credit Union, 5427 Glenside Dr, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vacu.org/

Contacts: Mike Pressendo, Virginia Credit Union, mike.pressendo@vacu.org, 1 804 560 5664

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 31 8:00 AM Leidos Holdings Inc Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 31 AES Corporation Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.16000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp Investor Relations, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 31 Leidos Holdings Inc Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 01 5:00 PM DXC Technology Co Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.dxc.technology, https://twitter.com/DXCTechnology

Contacts: Jonathan Ford, DXC Technology Vice-President, Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@dxc.com, 1 703 245 9700

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 01 DXC Technology Co Q2 2024 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://www.dxc.technology, https://twitter.com/DXCTechnology

Contacts: Jonathan Ford, DXC Technology Vice-President, Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@dxc.com, 1 703 245 9700

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 01 Markel Group Inc Q3 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: https://www.markelcorp.com/about-markel/investor-relations

Contacts: Bruce Kay, Markel Corp Investor Relations, information@markelcorp.com, 1 804 747 0136

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 02 8:00 AM Advertising Week DC event – ADWKDC Advertising Week DC event celebrating the best of the advertising, marketing, and media community. Includes the Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit, formerly the Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit and PR Summit DC

Location: Capital One Hall, 7750 Capital One Tower Rd, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: https://www.aafdc.org/, https://twitter.com/AAF_DC

Contacts: AAF DC, info@aafdc.org, 1 202 964 0419

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 02 9:30 AM Markel Group Inc Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://www.markelcorp.com/about-markel/investor-relations

Contacts: Bruce Kay, Markel Corp Investor Relations, information@markelcorp.com, 1 804 747 0136

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 02 Norfolk Southern Corp. Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 1.35000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/nscportal/nscorp/Investors/;jsessionid=FFGZHPfdvJlTvHmBYs7w81XLn3GmJQn2wvVSnPZKw21WNQPzLvjX!150397116, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Katie Cook, Norfolk Southern Corp, InvestorRelations@nscorp.com, 1 757 629 2861

