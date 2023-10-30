Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Oct. 30. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Oct. 30.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 30 6:00 PM Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Committee of the Whole meeting

Location: Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison St SE, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

——————–

Monday, Oct. 30 – Wednesday, Nov. 01 NASF Washington Forum

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.nasf.org/

Contacts: NASF, info@NASF.org, 1 202 591 2454

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 31 8:00 AM Leidos Holdings Inc Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 31 AES Corporation Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.16000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp Investor Relations, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 31 Leidos Holdings Inc Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 01 5:00 PM DXC Technology Co Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.dxc.technology, https://twitter.com/DXCTechnology

Contacts: Jonathan Ford, DXC Technology Vice-President, Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@dxc.com, 1 703 245 9700

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 01 DXC Technology Co Q2 2024 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://www.dxc.technology, https://twitter.com/DXCTechnology

Contacts: Jonathan Ford, DXC Technology Vice-President, Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@dxc.com, 1 703 245 9700

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 01 Markel Group Inc Q3 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: https://www.markelcorp.com/about-markel/investor-relations

Contacts: Bruce Kay, Markel Corp Investor Relations, information@markelcorp.com, 1 804 747 0136

