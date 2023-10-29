Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 29. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 29.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Sunday, Oct. 29 2:00 PM NASCAR Cup Series race – NASCAR Cup Series race: Xfinity 500 * Since the inaugural 1949 season, this race has featured in every NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Martinsville Speedway, 340 Speedway Rd, Ridgeway, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR, 1 386 453 8693

——————–

Sunday, Oct. 29 Marine Corps Marathon – 48th Marine Corps Marathon – ‘largest marathon in the world that doesn’t offer prize money’. * Famous former runners include Clarence Thomas, Andy Baldwin, John Edwards, Oprah Winfrey, Jill Biden, Richie McDonald, Drew Carey, Mike Huckabee, Al Gore, and Ted Koppel

Location: Arlington County, VA

Weblinks: http://www.marinemarathon.com/, https://twitter.com/Marine_Marathon

Contacts: U.S. Marine Corps, MCMcustomerservice@usmc-mccs.org

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Oct. 30 – Wednesday, Nov. 01 NASF Washington Forum

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.nasf.org/

Contacts: NASF, info@NASF.org, 1 202 591 2454

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 31 8:00 AM Leidos Holdings Inc Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 31 AES Corporation Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.16000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp Investor Relations, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 31 Leidos Holdings Inc Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.