Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Oct. 28.

——————–

Saturday, Oct. 28 10:00 AM United Way NCA ‘Project Community Connect’ resource fair – United Way of the National Capital Area ‘Project Community Connect’ resource fair, bringing together local service providers to help build community, shift mindsets around homelessness through personal experience and connection, and provide resources to individuals experiencing homelessness

Location: Gunston Middle School, 2700 S Lang St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.unitedwaynca.org/, https://twitter.com/uwnca

Contacts: Julie Rosenthal, JR Communications, Julie@jrcommunications.com, 1 202 486 3059

——————–

Saturday, Oct. 28 3:30 PM NASCAR Xfinity Series race: Dead On Tools 250

Location: Martinsville Speedway, 340 Speedway Rd, Ridgeway, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR, 1 386 453 8693

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 28 International Gold Cup – Virginia International Gold Cup, annual steeplechase event

Location: Great Meadow Foundation, 5089 Old Tavern Rd, The Plains, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vagoldcup.com/

Contacts: Vicki Bendure, Bendure, APR, vicki@bendurepr.com, 1 540 687 3360

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Oct. 29 2:00 PM NASCAR Cup Series race – NASCAR Cup Series race: Xfinity 500 * Since the inaugural 1949 season, this race has featured in every NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Martinsville Speedway, 340 Speedway Rd, Ridgeway, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR, 1 386 453 8693

——————–

Sunday, Oct. 29 Marine Corps Marathon – 48th Marine Corps Marathon – ‘largest marathon in the world that doesn’t offer prize money’. * Famous former runners include Clarence Thomas, Andy Baldwin, John Edwards, Oprah Winfrey, Jill Biden, Richie McDonald, Drew Carey, Mike Huckabee, Al Gore, and Ted Koppel

Location: Arlington County, VA

Weblinks: http://www.marinemarathon.com/, https://twitter.com/Marine_Marathon

Contacts: U.S. Marine Corps, MCMcustomerservice@usmc-mccs.org

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Oct. 30 – Wednesday, Nov. 01 NASF Washington Forum

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.nasf.org/

Contacts: NASF, info@NASF.org, 1 202 591 2454

