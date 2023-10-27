Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Oct. 27. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Oct. 27.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 27 12:00 PM Newport News Career and Job Fair – Newport News Councilman John Eley holds Career and Job Fair, co-organized by ‘What’s Next for Success’ and the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center

Location: Hampton Roads Convention Center, 1610 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nnva.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofNN

Contacts: Sarah Bowman , City of Newport News, bowmanss@nnva.gov, 1 757 846 7594

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 27 3:30 PM Old Dominion University Board of Visitors special meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.odu.edu/

Contacts: Donna Meeks, ODU, dmeeks@odu.edu, 1 757 683 3072

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 27 Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce Diversity Symposium

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Richmond, 1021 Koger Center Blvd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://chesterfieldchamber.com/, https://twitter.com/ChesterfieldCC

Contacts: , Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, info@chesterfieldchamber.com, 1 804 748 6364

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Oct. 27 8:00 AM Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

Friday, Oct. 27 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

Friday, Oct. 27 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q2 2024 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

Saturday, Oct. 28 10:00 AM United Way NCA ‘Project Community Connect’ resource fair – United Way of the National Capital Area ‘Project Community Connect’ resource fair, bringing together local service providers to help build community, shift mindsets around homelessness through personal experience and connection, and provide resources to individuals experiencing homelessness

Location: Gunston Middle School, 2700 S Lang St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.unitedwaynca.org/, https://twitter.com/uwnca

Contacts: Julie Rosenthal, JR Communications, Julie@jrcommunications.com, 1 202 486 3059

Saturday, Oct. 28 3:30 PM NASCAR Xfinity Series race: Dead On Tools 250

Location: Martinsville Speedway, 340 Speedway Rd, Ridgeway, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR, 1 386 453 8693

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 28 International Gold Cup – Virginia International Gold Cup, annual steeplechase event

Location: Great Meadow Foundation, 5089 Old Tavern Rd, The Plains, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vagoldcup.com/

Contacts: Vicki Bendure, Bendure, APR, vicki@bendurepr.com, 1 540 687 3360

Sunday, Oct. 29 2:00 PM NASCAR Cup Series race – NASCAR Cup Series race: Xfinity 500 * Since the inaugural 1949 season, this race has featured in every NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Martinsville Speedway, 340 Speedway Rd, Ridgeway, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR, 1 386 453 8693

Sunday, Oct. 29 Marine Corps Marathon – 48th Marine Corps Marathon – ‘largest marathon in the world that doesn’t offer prize money’. * Famous former runners include Clarence Thomas, Andy Baldwin, John Edwards, Oprah Winfrey, Jill Biden, Richie McDonald, Drew Carey, Mike Huckabee, Al Gore, and Ted Koppel

Location: Arlington County, VA

Weblinks: http://www.marinemarathon.com/, https://twitter.com/Marine_Marathon

Contacts: U.S. Marine Corps, MCMcustomerservice@usmc-mccs.org

