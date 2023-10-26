Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Oct. 26. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Oct. 26.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 26 8:30 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin visits local elementary school – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin tours Greendale Elementary School to view their implementation of ‘ALL IN VA’ tutoring practices

Location: Greendale Elementary School, 13092 McGuffie Rd, Abingdon, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

Thursday, Oct. 26 – Friday, Oct. 27 10:00 AM Coalition to End Sexual Exploitation ‘Hope on the Hill’ event – Coalition to End Sexual Exploitation ‘Hope on the Hill: Catalyzing Policies to Eradicate Sexual Exploitation’ event, including the Radiating Hope Gala, Congressional Advocacy Days, and briefings to Congress

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://endsexualexploitation.org/, https://twitter.com/NCOSE

Contacts: NCOSE press, press@ncose.com, 1 202 393 7245

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 26 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Mark Warner holds remote media availability for Virginia reporters – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds media availability to discuss ‘the need to pass a year-end funding package that includes assistance for Israel and Ukraine’

Location: Senate Press Gallery, 316 S St SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 26 4:00 PM Liberty University hosts inauguration ceremony for incoming president Dondi Costin

Location: Thomas Road Baptist Church, 1 Mountain View Rd, Lynchburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.liberty.edu, https://twitter.com/LibertyU

Contacts: Ryan Helfenbein, Liberty University, rlhelfenbein@liberty.edu, 1 434 582 7751

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 26 6:30 PM Henrico County Public Schools monthly meeting

Location: New Bridge Learning Center, 5915 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 26 Capital One Q3 2023 earnings – Capital One Financial Q3 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-based bank holding company

Weblinks: http://www.capitalone.com, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Sie Soheili, Capital One, sie.soheili@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 3929

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 26 Altria Group Q3 2023 earnings – Altria Group Inc. Q3 2023 earnings, for one of the world’s largest tobacco corporations – the parent company of firms including Philip Morris USA and U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company

Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Altria, 1 804 484 8897

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Oct. 26 8:00 AM CACI International Inc Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.caci.com/, https://twitter.com/CACIIntl

Contacts: David Dragics, CACI International, ddragics@caci.com, 1 866 606 3471

Thursday, Oct. 26 9:00 AM Northrop Grumman Corp Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman

Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575

Thursday, Oct. 26 1:00 PM AvalonBay Communities Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

Thursday, Oct. 26 3:00 PM NewMarket Corp Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

Thursday, Oct. 26 4:30 PM VeriSign Inc Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/VERISIGN

Contacts: Miranda Weeks, VeriSign investor relations, mweeks@verisign.com, 1 800 922 4917

Thursday, Oct. 26 5:00 PM Capital One Financial Corp Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Danielle Dietz, Capital One Investor Relations, investor.relations@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 2455

Thursday, Oct. 26 Altria Group Inc Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/investors/02_xx_calendarofevents.asp, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Daniel Murphy, Altria Group Inc, 1 804 484 8222

Thursday, Oct. 26 Northrop Grumman Corp Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman

Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575

Thursday, Oct. 26 VeriSign Inc Q3 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/VERISIGN

Contacts: Miranda Weeks, VeriSign investor relations, mweeks@verisign.com, 1 800 922 4917

Thursday, Oct. 26 Capital One Financial Corp Q3 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Jeff Norris, Capital One Investor Relations, 1 703 720 2455

Friday, Oct. 27 8:00 AM Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

Friday, Oct. 27 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

Friday, Oct. 27 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q2 2024 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

Saturday, Oct. 28 10:00 AM United Way NCA ‘Project Community Connect’ resource fair – United Way of the National Capital Area ‘Project Community Connect’ resource fair, bringing together local service providers to help build community, shift mindsets around homelessness through personal experience and connection, and provide resources to individuals experiencing homelessness

Location: Gunston Middle School, 2700 S Lang St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.unitedwaynca.org/, https://twitter.com/uwnca

Contacts: Julie Rosenthal, JR Communications, Julie@jrcommunications.com, 1 202 486 3059

Saturday, Oct. 28 3:30 PM NASCAR Xfinity Series race: Dead On Tools 250

Location: Martinsville Speedway, 340 Speedway Rd, Ridgeway, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR, 1 386 453 8693

