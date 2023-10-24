Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 24. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 9:35 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s public schedule – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin hosts ‘Right Help, Right Now’ Faith leaders forum on mental health, The Commons, 2101 Maywill St, Richmond, VA (9:35 AM EDT), visits Peruvian Brothers restaurant, 1450 South Eads St, Suite 60, Arlington, VA (3:30 PM EDT), and visits the Eden Center to meet with members of the Virginia Asian-American community, 6771 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA (4:45 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

Tuesday, Oct. 24 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 1:15 PM Virginia AG Miyares discusses social media investigation – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares makes an announcement regarding his investigation into social media platforms, via press conference

Location: 202 N 9th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Commonwealth of Virginia, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

Members of the media interested in covering the event with Attorney General Miyares MUST RSVP to Victoria LaCivita VLaCitvita@oag.state.va.us by 4:00pm on October 23rd

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 6:30 PM Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj delivers State of Justice address

Location: Douglass Community Center, 705-H E Market St, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Loudoun County Office of Public Affairs and Communications, publicaffairs@loudoun.gov, 1 703 777 0113

Tuesday, Oct. 24 – Wednesday, Oct. 25 Collegiate Inventors Competition finals – Collegiate Inventors Competition finals. This year’s competition features undergraduate finalist teams from University of Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Duke University, and graduate finalists from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, and Dartmouth College

Location: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, 600 Dulany St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.invent.org/, https://twitter.com/InventorsHOF

Contacts: National Inventors Hall of Fame press, media@invent.org, 1 800 968 4332

CORPORATE DATA

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 NVR Inc Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=78603&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/NVHomes1979

Contacts: Curt McKay, NVR Inc Investor Relations, ir@nvrinc.com, 1 703 956 4000

Wednesday, Oct. 25 Illumination Ceremony at the National Inventors Hall of Fame Museum – Illumination Ceremony at the National Inventors Hall of Fame Museum, with new Inductees placing their names on illuminated hexagons in the museum’s Gallery of Icons * Part of ‘The Greatest Celebration of American Innovation’

Location: National Inventors Hall of Fame Museum, 600 Dulany St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.invent.org/, https://twitter.com/InventorsHOF

Contacts: Ken Torisky, National Inventors Hall of Fame, ktorisky@invent.org, 1 234 901 6085

Wednesday, Oct. 25 Common Defense conference – ComDef – Common Defense conference for insight and perspectives on the latest issues facing the international defense community

Location: Boeing, 929 Long Bridge Drive, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.ideea.com/

Contacts: Quentin Whiteree, IDEEA, qwhiteree@ideea.com, 1 703 760 0762

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 25 Norfolk Southern Corporation Q3 2023 earnings – Norfolk Southern Corporation Q3 2023 earnings, for the holding company for the Norfolk Southern Railway railroad system

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Norfolk Southern press, media.relations@nscorp.com

Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Sunday, Oct. 29 Virginia Film Festival – 36th Virginia Film Festival, showcasing celebrated new feature films and documentaries

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Weblinks: http://virginiafilmfestival.org, https://twitter.com/VaFilmFest

Contacts: John Kelly , Virginia Film Festival, john@johnkellypr.com, 1 434 987 6513

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Oct. 25 8:45 AM Norfolk Southern Corp Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/nscportal/nscorp/Investors/;jsessionid=FFGZHPfdvJlTvHmBYs7w81XLn3GmJQn2wvVSnPZKw21WNQPzLvjX!150397116, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Katie Cook, Norfolk Southern Corp, InvestorRelations@nscorp.com, 1 757 629 2861

Wednesday, Oct. 25 9:00 AM General Dynamics Corp Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583

Wednesday, Oct. 25 Norfolk Southern Corp Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/nscportal/nscorp/Investors/;jsessionid=FFGZHPfdvJlTvHmBYs7w81XLn3GmJQn2wvVSnPZKw21WNQPzLvjX!150397116, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Katie Cook, Norfolk Southern Corp, InvestorRelations@nscorp.com, 1 757 629 2861

Wednesday, Oct. 25 General Dynamics Corp Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583

Wednesday, Oct. 25 AvalonBay Communities Q3 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

Wednesday, Oct. 25 NewMarket Corp Q3 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

Wednesday, Oct. 25 CACI International Inc Q1 2024 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://www.caci.com/, https://twitter.com/CACIIntl

Contacts: David Dragics, CACI International, ddragics@caci.com, 1 866 606 3471

Thursday, Oct. 26 – Friday, Oct. 27 10:00 AM Coalition to End Sexual Exploitation ‘Hope on the Hill’ event – Coalition to End Sexual Exploitation ‘Hope on the Hill: Catalyzing Policies to Eradicate Sexual Exploitation’ event, including the Radiating Hope Gala, Congressional Advocacy Days, and briefings to Congress

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://endsexualexploitation.org/, https://twitter.com/NCOSE

Contacts: NCOSE press, press@ncose.com, 1 202 393 7245

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 26 Capital One Q3 2023 earnings – Capital One Financial Q3 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-based bank holding company

Weblinks: http://www.capitalone.com, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Sie Soheili, Capital One, sie.soheili@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 3929

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 26 Altria Group Q3 2023 earnings – Altria Group Inc. Q3 2023 earnings, for one of the world’s largest tobacco corporations – the parent company of firms including Philip Morris USA and U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company

Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Altria, 1 804 484 8897

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Oct. 26 8:00 AM CACI International Inc Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.caci.com/, https://twitter.com/CACIIntl

Contacts: David Dragics, CACI International, ddragics@caci.com, 1 866 606 3471

Thursday, Oct. 26 9:00 AM Northrop Grumman Corp Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman

Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575

Thursday, Oct. 26 1:00 PM AvalonBay Communities Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

Thursday, Oct. 26 3:00 PM NewMarket Corp Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

Thursday, Oct. 26 4:30 PM VeriSign Inc Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/VERISIGN

Contacts: Miranda Weeks, VeriSign investor relations, mweeks@verisign.com, 1 800 922 4917

Thursday, Oct. 26 5:00 PM Capital One Financial Corp Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Danielle Dietz, Capital One Investor Relations, investor.relations@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 2455

Thursday, Oct. 26 Altria Group Inc Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/investors/02_xx_calendarofevents.asp, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Daniel Murphy, Altria Group Inc, 1 804 484 8222

Thursday, Oct. 26 Northrop Grumman Corp Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman

Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575

Thursday, Oct. 26 VeriSign Inc Q3 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/VERISIGN

Contacts: Miranda Weeks, VeriSign investor relations, mweeks@verisign.com, 1 800 922 4917

Thursday, Oct. 26 Capital One Financial Corp Q3 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Jeff Norris, Capital One Investor Relations, 1 703 720 2455

