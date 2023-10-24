Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 24.
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 9:35 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s public schedule – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin hosts ‘Right Help, Right Now’ Faith leaders forum on mental health, The Commons, 2101 Maywill St, Richmond, VA (9:35 AM EDT), visits Peruvian Brothers restaurant, 1450 South Eads St, Suite 60, Arlington, VA (3:30 PM EDT), and visits the Eden Center to meet with members of the Virginia Asian-American community, 6771 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA (4:45 PM EDT)
Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government
Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov
Tuesday, Oct. 24 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey
Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed
Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 1:15 PM Virginia AG Miyares discusses social media investigation – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares makes an announcement regarding his investigation into social media platforms, via press conference
Location: 202 N 9th St, Richmond, VA
Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva
Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Commonwealth of Virginia, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021
Members of the media interested in covering the event with Attorney General Miyares MUST RSVP to Victoria LaCivita VLaCitvita@oag.state.va.us by 4:00pm on October 23rd
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 6:30 PM Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj delivers State of Justice address
Location: Douglass Community Center, 705-H E Market St, Leesburg, VA
Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt
Contacts: Loudoun County Office of Public Affairs and Communications, publicaffairs@loudoun.gov, 1 703 777 0113
Tuesday, Oct. 24 – Wednesday, Oct. 25 Collegiate Inventors Competition finals – Collegiate Inventors Competition finals. This year’s competition features undergraduate finalist teams from University of Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Duke University, and graduate finalists from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, and Dartmouth College
Location: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, 600 Dulany St, Alexandria, VA
Weblinks: http://www.invent.org/, https://twitter.com/InventorsHOF
Contacts: National Inventors Hall of Fame press, media@invent.org, 1 800 968 4332
CORPORATE DATA
UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 NVR Inc Q3 2023 Results BMO
Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=78603&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/NVHomes1979
Contacts: Curt McKay, NVR Inc Investor Relations, ir@nvrinc.com, 1 703 956 4000
Wednesday, Oct. 25 Illumination Ceremony at the National Inventors Hall of Fame Museum – Illumination Ceremony at the National Inventors Hall of Fame Museum, with new Inductees placing their names on illuminated hexagons in the museum’s Gallery of Icons * Part of ‘The Greatest Celebration of American Innovation’
Location: National Inventors Hall of Fame Museum, 600 Dulany St, Alexandria, VA
Weblinks: http://www.invent.org/, https://twitter.com/InventorsHOF
Contacts: Ken Torisky, National Inventors Hall of Fame, ktorisky@invent.org, 1 234 901 6085
Wednesday, Oct. 25 Common Defense conference – ComDef – Common Defense conference for insight and perspectives on the latest issues facing the international defense community
Location: Boeing, 929 Long Bridge Drive, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: https://www.ideea.com/
Contacts: Quentin Whiteree, IDEEA, qwhiteree@ideea.com, 1 703 760 0762
UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 25 Norfolk Southern Corporation Q3 2023 earnings – Norfolk Southern Corporation Q3 2023 earnings, for the holding company for the Norfolk Southern Railway railroad system
Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/, https://twitter.com/nscorp
Contacts: Norfolk Southern press, media.relations@nscorp.com
Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Sunday, Oct. 29 Virginia Film Festival – 36th Virginia Film Festival, showcasing celebrated new feature films and documentaries
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Weblinks: http://virginiafilmfestival.org, https://twitter.com/VaFilmFest
Contacts: John Kelly , Virginia Film Festival, john@johnkellypr.com, 1 434 987 6513
CORPORATE DATA
Wednesday, Oct. 25 8:45 AM Norfolk Southern Corp Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/nscportal/nscorp/Investors/;jsessionid=FFGZHPfdvJlTvHmBYs7w81XLn3GmJQn2wvVSnPZKw21WNQPzLvjX!150397116, https://twitter.com/nscorp
Contacts: Katie Cook, Norfolk Southern Corp, InvestorRelations@nscorp.com, 1 757 629 2861
Wednesday, Oct. 25 9:00 AM General Dynamics Corp Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems
Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583
Wednesday, Oct. 25 Norfolk Southern Corp Q3 2023 Results BMO
Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/nscportal/nscorp/Investors/;jsessionid=FFGZHPfdvJlTvHmBYs7w81XLn3GmJQn2wvVSnPZKw21WNQPzLvjX!150397116, https://twitter.com/nscorp
Contacts: Katie Cook, Norfolk Southern Corp, InvestorRelations@nscorp.com, 1 757 629 2861
Wednesday, Oct. 25 General Dynamics Corp Q3 2023 Results BMO
Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems
Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583
Wednesday, Oct. 25 AvalonBay Communities Q3 2023 Results AMC
Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay
Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681
Wednesday, Oct. 25 NewMarket Corp Q3 2023 Results AMC
Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx
Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555
Wednesday, Oct. 25 CACI International Inc Q1 2024 Results AMC
Weblinks: http://www.caci.com/, https://twitter.com/CACIIntl
Contacts: David Dragics, CACI International, ddragics@caci.com, 1 866 606 3471
Thursday, Oct. 26 – Friday, Oct. 27 10:00 AM Coalition to End Sexual Exploitation ‘Hope on the Hill’ event – Coalition to End Sexual Exploitation ‘Hope on the Hill: Catalyzing Policies to Eradicate Sexual Exploitation’ event, including the Radiating Hope Gala, Congressional Advocacy Days, and briefings to Congress
Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: https://endsexualexploitation.org/, https://twitter.com/NCOSE
Contacts: NCOSE press, press@ncose.com, 1 202 393 7245
UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 26 Capital One Q3 2023 earnings – Capital One Financial Q3 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-based bank holding company
Weblinks: http://www.capitalone.com, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne
Contacts: Sie Soheili, Capital One, sie.soheili@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 3929
UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 26 Altria Group Q3 2023 earnings – Altria Group Inc. Q3 2023 earnings, for one of the world’s largest tobacco corporations – the parent company of firms including Philip Morris USA and U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company
Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews
Contacts: Altria, 1 804 484 8897
CORPORATE DATA
Thursday, Oct. 26 8:00 AM CACI International Inc Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://www.caci.com/, https://twitter.com/CACIIntl
Contacts: David Dragics, CACI International, ddragics@caci.com, 1 866 606 3471
Thursday, Oct. 26 9:00 AM Northrop Grumman Corp Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman
Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575
Thursday, Oct. 26 1:00 PM AvalonBay Communities Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay
Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681
Thursday, Oct. 26 3:00 PM NewMarket Corp Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx
Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555
Thursday, Oct. 26 4:30 PM VeriSign Inc Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast
Weblinks: https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/VERISIGN
Contacts: Miranda Weeks, VeriSign investor relations, mweeks@verisign.com, 1 800 922 4917
Thursday, Oct. 26 5:00 PM Capital One Financial Corp Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne
Contacts: Danielle Dietz, Capital One Investor Relations, investor.relations@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 2455
Thursday, Oct. 26 Altria Group Inc Q3 2023 Results BMO
Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/investors/02_xx_calendarofevents.asp, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews
Contacts: Daniel Murphy, Altria Group Inc, 1 804 484 8222
Thursday, Oct. 26 Northrop Grumman Corp Q3 2023 Results BMO
Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman
Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575
Thursday, Oct. 26 VeriSign Inc Q3 2023 Results AMC
Weblinks: https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/VERISIGN
Contacts: Miranda Weeks, VeriSign investor relations, mweeks@verisign.com, 1 800 922 4917
Thursday, Oct. 26 Capital One Financial Corp Q3 2023 Results AMC
Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne
Contacts: Jeff Norris, Capital One Investor Relations, 1 703 720 2455
