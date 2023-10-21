Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Oct. 21. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Oct. 21.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 21 9:30 AM Alexandria City Council hosts town hall meeting

Location: Charles Houston Recreation Center, 901 Wythe St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Ebony Fleming, City of Alexandria, ebony.fleming@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 402 1745

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 21 10:00 AM Virginia State Parks hosts 10th annual Harvest Festival celebration

Location: Chippokes State Park, 695 Chippokes Park Rd, Surry, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Kim Wells, Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, kim.wells@dcr.virginia.gov, 1 804 217 1077

——————–

Saturday, Oct. 21 – Sunday, Oct. 22 Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival – Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival with apple butter and Brunswick stew being cooked in kettles over an open fire. Last of three weekends

Location: Graves Mountain Lodge, 3626 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, Syria, VA

Weblinks: http://gravesmountain.com, https://twitter.com/GravesMountain

Contacts: Graves Mountain Lodge, info@gravesmountain.com, 1 540 923 4231

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 21 – Sunday, Oct. 22 35th Annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival

Location: Town Point Park, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.festeventsva.org/

Contacts: Jordan Lett, Norfolk Festevents, lettj@festevents.org, 1 757 441 2345

——————–

——————–

Monday, Oct. 23 – Thursday, Oct. 26 ACI-NA Public Safety and Security / ACC Security Technology Conference – ACI-NA Public Safety and Security / ACC Security Technology Conference, bringing together airport officials, govt officials, vendors and consultants from across the U.S. and Canada to consider key aviation security, public safety issues and policies

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.aci-na.org/, https://twitter.com/airportscouncil

Contacts: ACI-NA events, meetings@aci-na.org, 1 202 293 8500

——————–

Monday, Oct. 23 – Friday, Oct. 27 Virginia College Application Week – Virginia College Application Week, designed to provide graduating high school seniors with information and resources about the college admissions process, and encouraging students to apply to at least one higher education institution * The week is coordinated by State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, in partnership with Educational Credit Management Corporation (ECMC)

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Paula Robinson , SCHEV, paularobinson@schev.edu, 1 804 225 2612

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.