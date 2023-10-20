Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Oct. 20. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Oct. 20.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 20 11:30 AM Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee discuss early voting in Virginia legislative elections – Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee discuss early voting for the Virginia legislative elections, with speakers TargetSmart Senior Advisor Tom Bonier, and Virginia State Senate candidates Del. Danica Roem, Del. Schuyler VanValkenberg, and Sen. Monty Mason

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.dlcc.org, https://twitter.com/DLCC

Contacts: Abhi Rahman, Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, Rahman@DLCC.org, 1 720 299 0654

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 20 12:00 PM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks on key aspects of the budget

Location: Saucy’s Sit-Down Bar.B.Q., 257 E Bank St suite c, Petersburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Friday, Oct. 20 5:30 PM Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine holds white coat ceremony

Location: Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA

Weblinks: http://www.unirel.vt.edu, https://twitter.com/virginia_tech

Contacts: Josh Meyer, Virginia Tech University , meyej@vt.edu, 1 540 797 2947

Friday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 22 Poquoson Seafood Festival – Poquoson Seafood Festival, honoring the working watermen of Chesapeake Bay and the rich coastal heritage of Poquoson

Location: Poquoson Parks & Recreation, 830 Poquoson Ave, Poquoson, VA

Weblinks: http://www.poquosonseafoodfestival.com

Contacts: Deborah Mahanes, Poquoson Seafood Festival Events Office, Deborah.Mahanes@poquoson-va.gov, 1 757 868 3588

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 21 9:30 AM Alexandria City Council hosts town hall meeting

Location: Charles Houston Recreation Center, 901 Wythe St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Ebony Fleming, City of Alexandria, ebony.fleming@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 402 1745

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 21 10:00 AM Virginia State Parks hosts 10th annual Harvest Festival celebration

Location: Chippokes State Park, 695 Chippokes Park Rd, Surry, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Kim Wells, Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, kim.wells@dcr.virginia.gov, 1 804 217 1077

Saturday, Oct. 21 – Sunday, Oct. 22 Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival – Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival with apple butter and Brunswick stew being cooked in kettles over an open fire. Last of three weekends

Location: Graves Mountain Lodge, 3626 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, Syria, VA

Weblinks: http://gravesmountain.com, https://twitter.com/GravesMountain

Contacts: Graves Mountain Lodge, info@gravesmountain.com, 1 540 923 4231

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Oct. 21 – Sunday, Oct. 22 35th Annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival

Location: Town Point Park, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.festeventsva.org/

Contacts: Jordan Lett, Norfolk Festevents, lettj@festevents.org, 1 757 441 2345

