Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Oct. 19. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Oct. 19.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 19 11:00 AM Loudoun County hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for Northstar Boulevard phase two completion

Location: Northstar Boulevard, Northstar Blvd, Virginia

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

LOC: Near the intersection of Northstar Boulevard and Marrwood Drive in Aldie

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 19 12:00 PM Northern Virginia Association of Realtors holds virtual briefing

Weblinks: http://www.nvar.com, https://twitter.com/nvar

Contacts: Shawn Flaherty, Creative Strategies Public Relations LLC, shawn_flaherty@creativestratpr.com, 1 703 554 3609

* Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89349165798#success

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 19 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Mark Warner holds remote media availability for Virginia reporters – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds media availability to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict, and his work to help Virginians get to safety

Location: Senate Press Gallery, 316 S St SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 19 5:30 PM Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting

Location: Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, 18 Campbell St, Luray, VA

Weblinks: https://www.visitluraypage.com/

Contacts: Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce, events@luraypage.com, 1 540 743 3915

——————–

Thursday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Oct. 22 Middleburg Film Festival

Location: Middleburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.middleburgfilm.org/, https://twitter.com/middleburgfilm

Contacts: Jamie Shor, PR Collaborative, Jamie@prcollaborative.com, 1 202 339 9598

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 19 – Friday, Oct. 20 City of Norfolk hosts NEON Festival

Location: Neon District, 707 Granby St, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.norfolk.gov/, https://twitter.com/NorfolkVA

Contacts: Rachel McCall, City of Norfolk, VA, rmccall@downtownnorfolk.org, 1 757 623 1757

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Oct. 19 8:30 AM CACI International Inc Full year 2023 AGM Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.caci.com/, https://twitter.com/CACIIntl

Contacts: David Dragics, CACI International Investor Relations, ddragics@caci.com, 1 866 606 3471

——————–

——————–

Friday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 22 Poquoson Seafood Festival – Poquoson Seafood Festival, honoring the working watermen of Chesapeake Bay and the rich coastal heritage of Poquoson

Location: Poquoson Parks & Recreation, 830 Poquoson Ave, Poquoson, VA

Weblinks: http://www.poquosonseafoodfestival.com

Contacts: Deborah Mahanes, Poquoson Seafood Festival Events Office, Deborah.Mahanes@poquoson-va.gov, 1 757 868 3588

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Oct. 21 – Sunday, Oct. 22 Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival – Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival with apple butter and Brunswick stew being cooked in kettles over an open fire. Last of three weekends

Location: Graves Mountain Lodge, 3626 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, Syria, VA

Weblinks: http://gravesmountain.com, https://twitter.com/GravesMountain

Contacts: Graves Mountain Lodge, info@gravesmountain.com, 1 540 923 4231

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.