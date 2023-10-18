Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Oct. 18. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Oct. 18.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 18 12:00 PM Prince George County Economic Development Authority Board special called meeting

Location: Prince George County Human Services Building, 6450 Administration Dr, Prince George, VA

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgeva.org/, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgeVa

Contacts: Donna Traylor, Prince George County, VA, dtraylor@princegeorgecountyva.gov

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 18 1:00 PM FRB Richmond president and Federal Reserve Governor Bowman speak at Fed Listens event – Fed Listens event on ‘Transitioning to the Post-Pandemic Economy’. Speakers include Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin and Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 18 3:45 PM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at 2023 Energy Freedom Summit

Location: Tysons Corner Marriott, 8028 Leesburg Pike, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

Members of the media interested in covering the event with Governor Youngkin must RSVP to press@governor.virginia.gov by 1:00 PM on October 18th with the following details: Outlet / (Camera/Photographer/Reporter) / Name / Email / Phone Number

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 18 7:00 PM Virginia Department of Transportation holds public information session – Virginia Department of Transportation holds public information session on the planned replacement of the North Old Glebe Road bridge over North Glebe Road (Route 120)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.virginiadot.org, https://twitter.com/VaDOT

Contacts: Mike Murphy, Virginia Department of Transportation, michael.murphy@vdot.virginia.gov, 1 703 638 8547

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 18 7:30 PM Dem Rep. Abigail Spanberger holds telephone town hall – Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger hosts open, public telephone town hall focused ‘on a range of issues facing Virginia’s families, seniors, and economy’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://spanberger.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSpanberger

Contacts: Connor Joseph, Office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Connor.Joseph@mail.house.gov, 1 202 384 5425

Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Thursday, Oct. 19 CDISC 2023 U.S. Interchange

Location: Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park, 3111 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: http://www.cdisc.org/, https://twitter.com/CDISC

Contacts: Andrea Vadakin, CDISC, avadakin@cdisc.org, 1 316 558 0160

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Thursday, Oct. 19 Virginia Board of Education monthly business meeting

Location: James Monroe Building, 101 N 14th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Emily Webb, Virginia Dept of Education, Emily.Webb@doe.virginia.gov, 1 804 225 2924

Thursday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Oct. 22 Middleburg Film Festival

Location: Middleburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.middleburgfilm.org/, https://twitter.com/middleburgfilm

Contacts: Jamie Shor, PR Collaborative, Jamie@prcollaborative.com, 1 202 339 9598

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Oct. 19 8:30 AM CACI International Inc Full year 2023 AGM Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.caci.com/, https://twitter.com/CACIIntl

Contacts: David Dragics, CACI International Investor Relations, ddragics@caci.com, 1 866 606 3471

Friday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 22 Poquoson Seafood Festival – Poquoson Seafood Festival, honoring the working watermen of Chesapeake Bay and the rich coastal heritage of Poquoson

Location: Poquoson Parks & Recreation, 830 Poquoson Ave, Poquoson, VA

Weblinks: http://www.poquosonseafoodfestival.com

Contacts: Deborah Mahanes, Poquoson Seafood Festival Events Office, Deborah.Mahanes@poquoson-va.gov, 1 757 868 3588

