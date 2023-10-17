Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 17 10:00 AM Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for The Chop House Bistro

Location: Chop House Bistro, 132 E Main St, Luray, VA

Weblinks: https://www.visitluraypage.com/

Contacts: Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce, events@luraypage.com, 1 540 743 3915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 17 10:30 AM TSA hold media event and demonstration on use of explosive detection canines

Location: Richmond International Airport, 1 Richard E Byrd Terminal Dr, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.tsa.gov, https://twitter.com/TSA

Contacts: Lisa Farbstein, TSA Office of Public Affairs, Lisa.Farbstein@tsa.dhs.gov, 1 202 695 6742

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 17 1:30 PM National D-Day Memorial hosts visit from Institut Saint-Lô students and staff members

Location: The National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Cir, Bedford, VA

Weblinks: http://www.dday.org, https://twitter.com/DDayMemorial

Contacts: Angela Hatcher Lynch, National D-Day Memorial media, alynch@dday.org, 1 540 875 2854

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 17 2:30 PM Under Secretary Jenkins delivers remarks at Marine Corps War College – Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins delivers remarks at the Marine Corps War College in Quantico

Location: Marine Corps University, Breckinridge Hall, 2076 South St, Quantico, VA

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: U.S. State Department, 1 202 647 2492

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 17 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 17 6:00 PM Chesterfield Planning Commission meeting

Location: 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 18 1:00 PM FRB Richmond president and Federal Reserve Governor Bowman speak at Fed Listens event – Fed Listens event on ‘Transitioning to the Post-Pandemic Economy’. Speakers include Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin and Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Thursday, Oct. 19 CDISC 2023 U.S. Interchange

Location: Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park, 3111 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: http://www.cdisc.org/, https://twitter.com/CDISC

Contacts: Andrea Vadakin, CDISC, avadakin@cdisc.org, 1 316 558 0160

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Oct. 22 Middleburg Film Festival

Location: Middleburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.middleburgfilm.org/, https://twitter.com/middleburgfilm

Contacts: Jamie Shor, PR Collaborative, Jamie@prcollaborative.com, 1 202 339 9598

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Oct. 19 8:30 AM CACI International Inc Full year 2023 AGM Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.caci.com/, https://twitter.com/CACIIntl

Contacts: David Dragics, CACI International Investor Relations, ddragics@caci.com, 1 866 606 3471

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.