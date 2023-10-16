Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Oct. 16. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Oct. 16.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 16 10:00 AM Bicameral Dems and Virginia Gov. Youngkin discuss Jefferson Labs – Democrats Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Rep. Bobby Scott, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Jefferson Lab Director Stuart Henderson, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones, and other local leaders make an announcement on the future of Jefferson Labs

Location: Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, 12000 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Valeria Rivadeneira, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Valeria_Rivadeneira@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 281 5202

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 16 12:30 PM Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s public schedule – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin present Spirit of Virginia award to the Wildlife Foundation of Virginia, 3853 Ballahack Rd, Chesapeake, VA (12:30 PM EDT), delivers remarks to highlight the ‘Right Help, Right Now’ support for Virginians, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, 736 N Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA (2:45 PM EDT), and delivers remarks to the Jewish community, Keneseth Beth Israel, 6300 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA (5:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

Spirit of Virginia event: For planning purposes only, and embargoed until 1:00PM on Monday, October 16th

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Oct. 16 6:00 PM Marianne Williamson on campaign trail in Virginia – Democratic presidential candidate author Marianne Williamson campaigns in Virginia, discussing ‘her vision for creating an America that works for everyone’

Location: William & Mary, Sadler Center, 200 Stadium Dr, Williamsburg, VA

Weblinks: https://marianne2024.com/, https://twitter.com/marwilliamson

Contacts: Marianne Williamson 2024, press@marianne2024.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Oct. 16 AvalonBay Communities Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 1.65000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 17 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 18 1:00 PM FRB Richmond president and Federal Reserve Governor Bowman speak at Fed Listens event – Fed Listens event on ‘Transitioning to the Post-Pandemic Economy’. Speakers include Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin and Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Thursday, Oct. 19 CDISC 2023 U.S. Interchange

Location: Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park, 3111 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: http://www.cdisc.org/, https://twitter.com/CDISC

Contacts: Andrea Vadakin, CDISC, avadakin@cdisc.org, 1 316 558 0160

