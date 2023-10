Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 15. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Monday, Oct. 16 6:00 PM Marianne Williamson on campaign trail in Virginia – Democratic presidential candidate author Marianne Williamson campaigns in Virginia, discussing ‘her vision for creating an America that works for everyone’

Location: William & Mary, Sadler Center, 200 Stadium Dr, Williamsburg, VA

Weblinks: https://marianne2024.com/, https://twitter.com/marwilliamson

Contacts: Marianne Williamson 2024, press@marianne2024.com

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Oct. 16 AvalonBay Communities Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 1.65000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

Tuesday, Oct. 17 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

