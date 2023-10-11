Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Oct. 11. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Oct. 11.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 11 9:00 AM Virginia Chamber hosts annual Virginia Military and Veterans Conference

Location: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Jeb Hockman, Virginia DVS, Jeb.Hockman@dvs.virginia.gov, 1 757 508 3128

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 11 10:00 AM Loudoun County hosts Loudoun Job Fair Tailgate

Location: Segra Field, 42095 Loudoun United Dr, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 11 2:00 PM Chesterfield County hosts Nash Road ground breaking ceremony

Location: Starbucks, 9865 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: J. Elias O’Neal, Communications & Media, onealj@chesterfield.gov, 1 804 768 7516

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 11 3:30 PM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks following meeting with Jewish community leaders

Location: Tidewater Jewish Foundation, 5000 Corporate Woods Dr STE 200, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Saturday, Oct. 14 SCDAA Annual Convention – Sickle Cell Disease Association of America Annual Convention. This year’s theme is ‘CommUNITY: Together on the Path to Progress’

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.sicklecelldisease.org/, https://twitter.com/SCDAAorg

Contacts: SCDAA, scdaa@sicklecelldisease.org, 1 410 528 1555

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 11 ACORE Grid Forum – ACORE (American Council on Renewable Energy) Grid Forum, advancing efforts for a modernized grid

Location: Convene, F30, 1201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://acoregridforum.com/, https://twitter.com/ACORE, #ACOREGridForum

Contacts: Alex Hobson, American Council on Renewable Energy, hobson@acore.org, 1 202 777 7584

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 11 Agriculture Secretary Vilsack discusses investment in healthy school meals – Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visits a local elementary school in Fairfax County, VA, where he highlights investment in healthy school meals, as part of National School Lunch Week and National Farm to School Month

Weblinks: http://www.usda.gov, https://twitter.com/USDA

Contacts: U.S. Department of Agriculture, press@usda.gov, 1 202 720 4623

Credentialed members of the media must RSVP to press@usda.gov for arrival instructions

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Oct. 12 – Saturday, Oct. 14 Association for Treatment and Training in the Attachment of Children Annual Conference

Location: Hilton Garden Inn Virginia Beach Oceanfront, 3315 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: http://www.attach.org/

Contacts: ATTACh, questions@attach.org, 1 866 453 8224

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 12 – Monday, Oct. 16 Washington West Film Festival – Washington West Film Festival, 12th annual event featuring screenings of independent and Hollywood films. Festival opens with James Strong’s biographical drama ‘Anna’, about Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, starring Maxine Peake, Ciaran Hinds and Jason Isaacs. All regular screening net proceeds benefit local and worldwide charities

Location: ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen at The Boro, 1667 Silver Hill Dr, McLean, VA

Weblinks: http://wwfilmfest.com/, https://twitter.com/WWFilmFest

Contacts: Washington West Film Festival, press@wwfilmfest.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Oct. 12 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Oct. 13 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Diverse Economics Conference

Location: The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, 701 E Byrd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

