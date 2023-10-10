Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 10.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 10 9:30 AM Virginia Department of Health and VHHA discuss flu vaccines – Virginia State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Bon Secours Richmond President Mike Lutes, and Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) President and CEO Sean Connaughton discuss ‘the importance of an annual influenza immunization’

Location: Bon Secours Center for Healthy Living Sarah Garland Jones Center, 2600 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Julian Walker, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, jtwalker@vhha.com, 1 804 297 3193

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM Henrico County Public Schools hosts job fair

Location: Twin Hickory – Henrico County Public Library, 5001 Twin Hickory Rd, Glen Allen, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 10 5:00 PM Roland Martin hosts ‘Our Voices, Our Vote’ candidate speaker series – Journalist and ‘#RolandMartinUnfiltered’ host Roland Martin hosts ‘Our Voices, Our Vote’ Get Out the Vote speaker series, with Democratic candidates for the Virginia General Assembly

Location: Balm Church East Campus, 523 E Washington St, Suffolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vahousedems.org, https://twitter.com/VAHouseDems

Contacts: Morgan Hopkins, Virginia House Democrats, morgan@vahousedems.org

Tuesday, Oct. 10 Altria Group Inc Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.98000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/investors/02_xx_calendarofevents.asp, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Daniel Murphy, Altria Group Inc, 1 804 484 8222

Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Saturday, Oct. 14 SCDAA Annual Convention – Sickle Cell Disease Association of America Annual Convention. This year’s theme is ‘CommUNITY: Together on the Path to Progress’

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.sicklecelldisease.org/, https://twitter.com/SCDAAorg

Contacts: SCDAA, scdaa@sicklecelldisease.org, 1 410 528 1555

Wednesday, Oct. 11 ACORE Grid Forum – ACORE (American Council on Renewable Energy) Grid Forum, advancing efforts for a modernized grid

Location: Convene, F30, 1201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://acoregridforum.com/, https://twitter.com/ACORE, #ACOREGridForum

Contacts: Alex Hobson, American Council on Renewable Energy, hobson@acore.org, 1 202 777 7584

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 11 Agriculture Secretary Vilsack discusses investment in healthy school meals – Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visits a local elementary school in Fairfax County, VA, where he highlights investment in healthy school meals, as part of National School Lunch Week and National Farm to School Month

Weblinks: http://www.usda.gov, https://twitter.com/USDA

Contacts: U.S. Department of Agriculture, press@usda.gov, 1 202 720 4623

Credentialed members of the media must RSVP to press@usda.gov for arrival instructions

Thursday, Oct. 12 – Saturday, Oct. 14 Association for Treatment and Training in the Attachment of Children Annual Conference

Location: Hilton Garden Inn Virginia Beach Oceanfront, 3315 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: http://www.attach.org/

Contacts: ATTACh, questions@attach.org, 1 866 453 8224

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 12 – Monday, Oct. 16 Washington West Film Festival – Washington West Film Festival, 12th annual event featuring screenings of independent and Hollywood films. Festival opens with James Strong’s biographical drama ‘Anna’, about Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, starring Maxine Peake, Ciaran Hinds and Jason Isaacs. All regular screening net proceeds benefit local and worldwide charities

Location: ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen at The Boro, 1667 Silver Hill Dr, McLean, VA

Weblinks: http://wwfilmfest.com/, https://twitter.com/WWFilmFest

Contacts: Washington West Film Festival, press@wwfilmfest.com

Thursday, Oct. 12 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

