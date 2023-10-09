Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Oct. 09. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Oct. 09.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 09 10:00 AM Prince William County hosts First Tee of Prince William County Benefit Golf Tournament

Location: Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Ln, Triangle, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pwcgov.org/

Contacts: Prince William County, VA, communications@pwcgov.org, 1 703 792 6606

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 09 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Tim Kaine holds roundtable on efforts to reduce prescription drug costs – Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine holds a roundtable with providers and seniors to discuss ‘the importance of lowering prescription drug costs’

Location: CAHN Northside Medical Center, 2809 North Ave, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.kaine.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/timkaine

Contacts: Janine Kritschgau, Office of Sen. Tim Kaine, Janine_Kritschgau@kaine.senate.gov, 1 202 365 2176

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 09 5:00 PM Virginia House Democrats and journalist Roland Martin host ‘Our Voices, Our Vote’ candidate forum

Location: New Hope Baptist Church, 395 Old Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vahousedems.org, https://twitter.com/VAHouseDems

Contacts: Morgan Hopkins, Virginia House Democrats, morgan@vahousedems.org

Monday, Oct. 09 Yorktown Victory Day state holiday in Virginia

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Oct. 10 Altria Group Inc Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.98000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/investors/02_xx_calendarofevents.asp, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Daniel Murphy, Altria Group Inc, 1 804 484 8222

Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Saturday, Oct. 14 SCDAA Annual Convention – Sickle Cell Disease Association of America Annual Convention. This year’s theme is ‘CommUNITY: Together on the Path to Progress’

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.sicklecelldisease.org/, https://twitter.com/SCDAAorg

Contacts: SCDAA, scdaa@sicklecelldisease.org, 1 410 528 1555

Wednesday, Oct. 11 ACORE Grid Forum – ACORE (American Council on Renewable Energy) Grid Forum, advancing efforts for a modernized grid

Location: Convene, F30, 1201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://acoregridforum.com/, https://twitter.com/ACORE, #ACOREGridForum

Contacts: Alex Hobson, American Council on Renewable Energy, hobson@acore.org, 1 202 777 7584

