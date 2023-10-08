Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 08. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 08.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Sunday, Oct. 08 Annual Army Ten-Miler – Annual Army Ten-Miler

Location: The Pentagon, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.armytenmiler.com/, https://twitter.com/JFHQNCR_MDW

Contacts: Military District of Washington public affairs, usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil, 1 202 497 2011

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 09 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Tim Kaine holds roundtable on efforts to reduce prescription drug costs – Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine holds a roundtable with providers and seniors to discuss ‘the importance of lowering prescription drug costs’

Location: CAHN Northside Medical Center, 2809 North Ave, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.kaine.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/timkaine

Contacts: Janine Kritschgau, Office of Sen. Tim Kaine, Janine_Kritschgau@kaine.senate.gov, 1 202 365 2176

——————–

Monday, Oct. 09 Yorktown Victory Day state holiday in Virginia

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 10 Altria Group Inc Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.98000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/investors/02_xx_calendarofevents.asp, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Daniel Murphy, Altria Group Inc, 1 804 484 8222

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.