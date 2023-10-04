Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Oct. 04. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Oct. 04.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 04 5:00 PM Virginia Gov. Youngkin discusses ‘budget wins’ – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visits Tom Leonard’s Farmers Market to celebrate ‘the budget wins that deliver on his promise to lower the cost of living for all Virginians’

Location: Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market, 4150 Tom Leonard Dr, Glen Allen, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

Wednesday, Oct. 04 – Friday, Oct. 06 U.S. MLRC Media Law Conference

Location: Lansdowne Resort, 44050 Woodridge Pkwy, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.medialaw.org/

Contacts: MLRC, medialaw@medialaw.org, 1 212 337 0200

Thursday, Oct. 05 – Friday, Oct. 06 Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-18518, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD, 1 703 697 5131

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 05 Chris Stapleton begins U.S. tour

Location: John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd, Charlottesville, VA

Weblinks: https://www.chrisstapleton.com/, https://twitter.com/ChrisStapleton

Contacts: Asha Goodman, Sacks & Co, Asha.Goodman@sacksco.com, 1 212 741 1000

Friday, Oct. 06 Trevor Noah begins U.S. tour

Location: Altria Theater, 6 N Laurel St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.trevornoah.com/shows, https://twitter.com/Trevornoah

Contacts: Jill Fritzo, Jill Fritzo PR, jfritzo@jillfritzopr.com

