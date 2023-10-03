Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 03. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 03.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 03 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner attends Punchbowl News conversation – Punchbowl News holds Pop-Up conversation with Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, Punchbowl News founder and CEO Anna Palmer and senior congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio

Location: Hilton Washington DC Capitol Hill, 525 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://punchbowl.news, https://twitter.com/PunchbowlNews

Contacts: Punchbowl News media, media@punchbowl.news

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 03 3:00 PM Bicameral Dems discuss aid for Ukraine – Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls on Congress to pass immediate additional aid for Ukraine, via press conference, after it was left out of the continuing resolution passed at the weekend to keep the govt open. Speakers include Sen. Tim Kaine and Democratic Reps. Ted Lieu, Jake Auchincloss, and Salud Carbajal

Location: Senate Swamp, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.duckworth.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenDuckworth

Contacts: Celia Olivas, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Celia_Olivas@duckworth.senate.gov

Wednesday, Oct. 04 – Friday, Oct. 06 U.S. MLRC Media Law Conference

Location: Lansdowne Resort, 44050 Woodridge Pkwy, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.medialaw.org/

Contacts: MLRC, medialaw@medialaw.org, 1 212 337 0200

Thursday, Oct. 05 – Friday, Oct. 06 Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-18518, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD, 1 703 697 5131

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 05 Chris Stapleton begins U.S. tour

Location: John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd, Charlottesville, VA

Weblinks: https://www.chrisstapleton.com/, https://twitter.com/ChrisStapleton

Contacts: Asha Goodman, Sacks & Co, Asha.Goodman@sacksco.com, 1 212 741 1000

