Veritex Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $32.6 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 60 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $196.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $109 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts.

