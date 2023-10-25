Veris: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) on Wednesday reported a key measure…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, said it had funds from operations of $11.6 million, or 12 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $54.8 million, or 60 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, posted revenue of $71.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRE

