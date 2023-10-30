Varonis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Monday reported a loss of $23 million…

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Monday reported a loss of $23 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $122.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Varonis expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $154 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Varonis expects full-year earnings in the range of 31 cents to 33 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $495 million to $499 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRNS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.