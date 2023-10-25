Valmont: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49 million…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of $2.32. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.12 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.78 per share.

The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

Valmont expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.20 to $7.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VMI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.