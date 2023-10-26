Valley National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Valley National Bancorp (VLY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $141.3 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Valley National Bancorp (VLY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $141.3 million.

The New York-based bank said it had earnings of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 26 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The holding company for Valley National Bank posted revenue of $871.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $471.1 million, which also met Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.