Valero Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.62…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.62 billion.

The San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $7.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.36 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $38.4 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.96 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.