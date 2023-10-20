VA–Virginia General Election Testing, Advisory EDITORS: NEWS DIRECTORS: NOT FOR BROADCAST, PUBLICATION OR USE ONLINE The Virginia general election is…

VA–Virginia General Election Testing, Advisory

EDITORS:

NEWS DIRECTORS:

NOT FOR BROADCAST, PUBLICATION OR USE ONLINE

The Virginia general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7

Poll close: 7 p.m. ET

First results expected: 7:10 p.m. ET

UPDATES:

Oct. 20 Update:

Updates Contacts section with information and links to the NEW Customer Zone.

Adds Casino Gaming referendum in Richmond City.

CONTACTS – TESTING, REPORTS, DELIVERY, COVERAGE, DOCUMENTATION, SERVICES:

Direct questions about election testing, reports and delivery of results to AP Customer Support.

Phone: 844-777-2006 (US); 44-330-054-3330 (international)

Email: apcustomersupport@ap.org

Direct questions about news and photo coverage to Jonathan Drew at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org

Premium service details can be found in welcome letters. Members and customers interested in premium AP election services should contact their sales rep or Customer Support.

Support guides, calendars and advisories for AP elections services are available on the NEW Customer Zoneat: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/us-elections

The API developer guide can be found at AP Elections API Help Center.

Information on election results via AP Newsroom can be found at AP Newsroom Support.

ELECTION PROFILE:

The AP is tabulating 104 contested races including state Senate and state House, and Commonwealth’s Attorney for Loudoun County.

TESTING INFORMATION:

Testing begins Monday, Oct. 16.

Virginia testing schedule:

1-3 p.m. ET: Monday, Oct. 16; Wednesday, Oct. 18; Thursday, Oct. 19; Monday, Oct. 23; Wednesday, Oct. 25; Thursday, Oct. 26; Monday, Oct. 30; Wednesday, Nov. 1; Thursday, Nov. 2; Monday, Nov. 6.

Test results are created electronically to test the accuracy of the election night reporting system. They should not be broadcast, published, replicated or posted on websites. This advisory will be updated throughout the testing period. Changes may be made up until Election Day.

ELECTION DAY:

The API and Digital Features will have zeros by 2 a.m. ET on Election Day.

Uncontested races: AP does not tabulate uncontested races. On Election Day, any uncontested races will be called after the last polls close. During testing, they will be called at the start of the test, except on the day of the final test.

Race calls: AP will make race calls on election night unless a race is too close to call. Race calls will be made during testing, except on the day of the final test.

End of tabulation: AP will advise when its election night tabulation of results has concluded.

The AP, Richmond

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.