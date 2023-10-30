V.F.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Monday reported a loss of $450.7 million in its fiscal…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Monday reported a loss of $450.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3 billion.

