USANA Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 4:17 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.3 million in its third quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share.

The nutritional supplement maker posted revenue of $213.4 million in the period.

USANA Health expects full-year earnings to be $2.80 to $3.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $900 million to $920 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USNA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

