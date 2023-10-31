Live Radio
Home » Latest News » USA Compression: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

USA Compression: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 7:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported profit of $20.9 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $217.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USAC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up