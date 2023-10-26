UPS: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.13 billion. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.13 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $21.06 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.54 billion.

UPS expects full-year revenue in the range of $91.3 billion to $92.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.