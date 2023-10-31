VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 6:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1MyomoInc 1.43 .37 1.13 +.62 +121.1
2CybinInc .74 .21 .65 +.35 +115.7
3GeniusGrp 7.99 .30 .68 +.35 +106.1
4Sifco 4.95 2.12 4.37 +2.21 +102.3
5UnivSecInst 9 4.11 1.73 4.02 +1.99 + 98.0
6CoreMolding 16 30.09 12.66 25.58 +12.59 + 96.9
7MilestoneSci 1.35 .46 .87 +.39 + 81.9
8ArmataPhr 5.26 1.07 2.25 +1.01 + 81.5
9XtantMed 1.38 .56 1.17 +.51 + 77.3
10CentrusEngy 14 61.35 24.88 53.07 +20.59 + 63.4
11BiomX .69 .18 .29 +.10 + 55.6
12UraniumEng 5.98 2.30 5.95 +2.07 + 53.4
13AcmeUnit 20 37.99 21.30 33.50 +11.60 + 53.0
14ComstockM .99 .27 .42 +.15 + 52.7
15Trio-Tech 14 8.62 4.20 6.81 +2.31 + 51.3
16AIMImmu .84 .30 .46 +.15 + 47.8
17ChaseCorp 28 135.27 84.53 127.06 +40.80 + 47.3
18Kaleyrawt .18 .04 .14 +.04 + 44.8
19NoDynMing .43 .21 .32 +.10 + 44.3
20Ur-Energy 1.68 .82 1.63 +.48 + 41.7
21DenisonMing 1.79 .92 1.62 +.47 + 40.9
22GencorInds 62 15.89 9.80 14.20 +4.10 + 40.6
23BitNileHlpfD 19.80 10.01 18.98 +4.98 + 35.6
24EquinoxGld 5.85 3.32 4.40 +1.12 + 34.1
25CBOEGlbMk 84 165.87 116.11 163.89 +38.42 +30.6
26EngyFuelsgrs 9.03 4.85 8.01 +1.80 + 29.0
27ObsidEngy 1 8.82 5.33 8.50 +1.86 + 28.0
28BiomXun .78 .12 .28 +.06 + 27.3
29CKXLands 13.25 8.60 12.66 +2.71 + 27.2
30AberdnGlbInco 6.49 4.83 6.09 +1.27 + 26.3
31inTestCorp 25 27.17 10.20 12.93 +2.63 + 25.5
32NewGoldg 1.48 .82 1.22 +.24 + 24.5
33ProtalixBio 3.55 1.32 1.67 +.30 + 21.9
34iShIndiaSCbt 65.42 48.11 61.75 +9.99 + 19.3
35ImperOilg 8 63.07 44.22 56.99 +8.25 + 16.9
36RadiantLogis 6 7.76 5.05 5.86 +.77 + 15.1
37BMTechwt .08 .02 .05 +.01 + 15.0
38NtlHlthcare 46 69.60 51.56 67.36 +7.86 + 13.2
39SunLinkHlth 1.47 .57 .69 +.08 + 13.1
40EspeyMfg 14 22.96 14.17 15.96 +1.76 + 12.4
41LGLGroup 28 5.25 3.93 4.55 +.50 + 12.3
42CheniereEngy 5 177.55 135.00 166.42 +16.46 + 11.0
43InfuSystem 11.44 6.68 9.58 +.90 + 10.4
44FlanignEnt 4 34.59 25.71 28.40 +2.52 + 9.7
45GeeGroupInc 18 .63 .36 .54 +.05 + 9.6
46ZedgeIncn 4 3.74 1.68 1.92 +.16 + 9.1
47AgeXThera 1.00 .37 .60 +.05 + 8.7
48CatchaInv 10.95 10.07 10.95 +.86 + 8.5
49AMCONDis 9 249.99 154.04 196.00 +15.00 + 8.3
50RileyExplor 4 47.79 26.33 31.65 +2.22 + 7.5
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
11847Hldgrs 1.80 .60 .66 —43.84 98.5
2MultiWaysn 8.65 .22 .24 6.24 96.3
3Nuburu 14.00 .24 .31 8.02 96.3
4LoopMedia 6.60 .30 .30 6.32 95.5
5RaMedSys 7.25 .34 .44 5.45 92.6
6PartsiD 1.05 .10 .11 .87 88.7
7FOXOTch 1.65 .06 .06 .32 84.7
8KnowLabs 1.59 .23 .27 1.33 83.3
9CamberEnrs 2.48 .20 .35 1.67 82.6
10PowerREIT 1 5.59 .66 .69 3.26 82.5
11RegHlthPrpfA 6.00 .28 .75 2.75 78.6
12NFTLtd 1.43 .13 .13 .42 76.0
13PowrREITpfA 16.10 2.74 3.70 —10.90 74.7
14GoldResource 3 1.80 .38 .40 1.13 73.7
15AltisourceAsst 1 103.50 5.90 6.13 —14.12 69.7
16VolitionRX 2.70 .58 .77 1.66 68.2
17AEONBiowt .18 .06 .06 .11 64.6
18ArenaGpHl 11.18 2.70 4.23 6.38 60.1
19vjAerocentry 1 1.95 .55 .72 1.04 59.1
20Tellurian 2.15 .59 .69 .99 58.9
21Castellum 1.36 .18 .53 .74 58.3
22Ashford 15.55 5.50 5.79 8.09 58.3
23MobileInfr 20.12 3.10 4.19 5.85 58.3
24UniqueFabr 1 .87 .14 .23 .32 57.8
25FrshVineW 1.99 .21 .42 .56 56.7
26MatinasBio .89 .11 .22 .28 56.2
27BMTech 5.75 1.41 2.35 2.86 54.9
28NightHwkBio 1.29 .36 .37 .44 54.3
29BirksGroup 10.02 2.78 3.79 4.14 52.2
30i80Gold 3.14 1.38 1.40 1.42 50.4
31TrinityPlace .98 .28 .39 .36 48.0
32AEONBioph 9.02 3.37 5.28 4.77 47.5
33FGGrpHl 5 2.68 1.35 1.40 1.22 46.6
34AmpioPhrrs 5.00 2.42 2.47 2.03 45.1
35AlmadenM .28 .11 .14 .11 44.7
36NovaGoldg 6.98 3.29 3.52 2.46 41.1
37MAIABiotc 5.22 1.42 2.07 1.44 41.0
38iBio 2.60 .25 .26 .18 40.8
39KelsoTechg .44 .18 .18 .12 40.0
40ChiRivet 9 32.94 16.65 17.55 —11.08 38.7
41SouthlndHld 11.14 5.66 6.30 3.92 38.4
42MoviMage 1.40 .70 .71 .44 38.3
43BattalionOil 6 12.37 4.86 6.00 3.71 38.2
44DecisPtSyst 11.27 4.04 5.16 2.94 36.3
45FrankStProp 25 3.19 1.13 1.74 .99 36.3
46RetractblTch 1 2.11 1.02 1.05 .59 36.0
47MAGSilverg 17.02 9.78 10.01 5.62 36.0
48FlexibleSolu 8 3.50 1.90 1.99 1.11 35.8
49TompkinsFncl 10 79.48 46.85 50.08 —27.50 35.4
50AsensusSrg 1.18 .20 .23 .12 34.9
—————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up