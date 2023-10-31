UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1MyomoInc
|1.43
|.37
|1.13
|+.62
|+121.1
|2CybinInc
|.74
|.21
|.65
|+.35
|+115.7
|3GeniusGrp
|7.99
|.30
|.68
|+.35
|+106.1
|4Sifco
|4.95
|2.12
|4.37
|+2.21
|+102.3
|5UnivSecInst
|9
|4.11
|1.73
|4.02
|+1.99
|+
|98.0
|6CoreMolding
|16
|30.09
|12.66
|25.58
|+12.59
|+
|96.9
|7MilestoneSci
|1.35
|.46
|.87
|+.39
|+
|81.9
|8ArmataPhr
|5.26
|1.07
|2.25
|+1.01
|+
|81.5
|9XtantMed
|1.38
|.56
|1.17
|+.51
|+
|77.3
|10CentrusEngy
|14
|61.35
|24.88
|53.07
|+20.59
|+
|63.4
|11BiomX
|.69
|.18
|.29
|+.10
|+
|55.6
|12UraniumEng
|5.98
|2.30
|5.95
|+2.07
|+
|53.4
|13AcmeUnit
|20
|37.99
|21.30
|33.50
|+11.60
|+
|53.0
|14ComstockM
|.99
|.27
|.42
|+.15
|+
|52.7
|15Trio-Tech
|14
|8.62
|4.20
|6.81
|+2.31
|+
|51.3
|16AIMImmu
|.84
|.30
|.46
|+.15
|+
|47.8
|17ChaseCorp
|28
|135.27
|84.53
|127.06
|+40.80
|+
|47.3
|18Kaleyrawt
|.18
|.04
|.14
|+.04
|+
|44.8
|19NoDynMing
|.43
|.21
|.32
|+.10
|+
|44.3
|20Ur-Energy
|1.68
|.82
|1.63
|+.48
|+
|41.7
|21DenisonMing
|1.79
|.92
|1.62
|+.47
|+
|40.9
|22GencorInds
|62
|15.89
|9.80
|14.20
|+4.10
|+
|40.6
|23BitNileHlpfD
|19.80
|10.01
|18.98
|+4.98
|+
|35.6
|24EquinoxGld
|5.85
|3.32
|4.40
|+1.12
|+
|34.1
|25CBOEGlbMk
|84
|165.87
|116.11
|163.89
|+38.42
|+30.6
|26EngyFuelsgrs
|9.03
|4.85
|8.01
|+1.80
|+
|29.0
|27ObsidEngy
|1
|8.82
|5.33
|8.50
|+1.86
|+
|28.0
|28BiomXun
|.78
|.12
|.28
|+.06
|+
|27.3
|29CKXLands
|13.25
|8.60
|12.66
|+2.71
|+
|27.2
|30AberdnGlbInco
|6.49
|4.83
|6.09
|+1.27
|+
|26.3
|31inTestCorp
|25
|27.17
|10.20
|12.93
|+2.63
|+
|25.5
|32NewGoldg
|1.48
|.82
|1.22
|+.24
|+
|24.5
|33ProtalixBio
|3.55
|1.32
|1.67
|+.30
|+
|21.9
|34iShIndiaSCbt
|65.42
|48.11
|61.75
|+9.99
|+
|19.3
|35ImperOilg
|8
|63.07
|44.22
|56.99
|+8.25
|+
|16.9
|36RadiantLogis
|6
|7.76
|5.05
|5.86
|+.77
|+
|15.1
|37BMTechwt
|.08
|.02
|.05
|+.01
|+
|15.0
|38NtlHlthcare
|46
|69.60
|51.56
|67.36
|+7.86
|+
|13.2
|39SunLinkHlth
|1.47
|.57
|.69
|+.08
|+
|13.1
|40EspeyMfg
|14
|22.96
|14.17
|15.96
|+1.76
|+
|12.4
|41LGLGroup
|28
|5.25
|3.93
|4.55
|+.50
|+
|12.3
|42CheniereEngy
|5
|177.55
|135.00
|166.42
|+16.46
|+
|11.0
|43InfuSystem
|11.44
|6.68
|9.58
|+.90
|+
|10.4
|44FlanignEnt
|4
|34.59
|25.71
|28.40
|+2.52
|+
|9.7
|45GeeGroupInc
|18
|.63
|.36
|.54
|+.05
|+
|9.6
|46ZedgeIncn
|4
|3.74
|1.68
|1.92
|+.16
|+
|9.1
|47AgeXThera
|1.00
|.37
|.60
|+.05
|+
|8.7
|48CatchaInv
|10.95
|10.07
|10.95
|+.86
|+
|8.5
|49AMCONDis
|9
|249.99
|154.04
|196.00
|+15.00
|+
|8.3
|50RileyExplor
|4
|47.79
|26.33
|31.65
|+2.22
|+
|7.5
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|11847Hldgrs
|1.80
|.60
|.66
|—43.84
|—
|98.5
|2MultiWaysn
|8.65
|.22
|.24
|—
|6.24
|—
|96.3
|3Nuburu
|14.00
|.24
|.31
|—
|8.02
|—
|96.3
|4LoopMedia
|6.60
|.30
|.30
|—
|6.32
|—
|95.5
|5RaMedSys
|7.25
|.34
|.44
|—
|5.45
|—
|92.6
|6PartsiD
|1.05
|.10
|.11
|—
|.87
|—
|88.7
|7FOXOTch
|1.65
|.06
|.06
|—
|.32
|—
|84.7
|8KnowLabs
|1.59
|.23
|.27
|—
|1.33
|—
|83.3
|9CamberEnrs
|2.48
|.20
|.35
|—
|1.67
|—
|82.6
|10PowerREIT
|1
|5.59
|.66
|.69
|—
|3.26
|—
|82.5
|11RegHlthPrpfA
|6.00
|.28
|.75
|—
|2.75
|—
|78.6
|12NFTLtd
|1.43
|.13
|.13
|—
|.42
|—
|76.0
|13PowrREITpfA
|16.10
|2.74
|3.70
|—10.90
|—
|74.7
|14GoldResource
|3
|1.80
|.38
|.40
|—
|1.13
|—
|73.7
|15AltisourceAsst
|1
|103.50
|5.90
|6.13
|—14.12
|—
|69.7
|16VolitionRX
|2.70
|.58
|.77
|—
|1.66
|—
|68.2
|17AEONBiowt
|.18
|.06
|.06
|—
|.11
|—
|64.6
|18ArenaGpHl
|11.18
|2.70
|4.23
|—
|6.38
|—
|60.1
|19vjAerocentry
|1
|1.95
|.55
|.72
|—
|1.04
|—
|59.1
|20Tellurian
|2.15
|.59
|.69
|—
|.99
|—
|58.9
|21Castellum
|1.36
|.18
|.53
|—
|.74
|—
|58.3
|22Ashford
|15.55
|5.50
|5.79
|—
|8.09
|—
|58.3
|23MobileInfr
|20.12
|3.10
|4.19
|—
|5.85
|—
|58.3
|24UniqueFabr
|1
|.87
|.14
|.23
|—
|.32
|—
|57.8
|25FrshVineW
|1.99
|.21
|.42
|—
|.56
|—
|56.7
|26MatinasBio
|.89
|.11
|.22
|—
|.28
|—
|56.2
|27BMTech
|5.75
|1.41
|2.35
|—
|2.86
|—
|54.9
|28NightHwkBio
|1.29
|.36
|.37
|—
|.44
|—
|54.3
|29BirksGroup
|10.02
|2.78
|3.79
|—
|4.14
|—
|52.2
|30i80Gold
|3.14
|1.38
|1.40
|—
|1.42
|—
|50.4
|31TrinityPlace
|.98
|.28
|.39
|—
|.36
|—
|48.0
|32AEONBioph
|9.02
|3.37
|5.28
|—
|4.77
|—
|47.5
|33FGGrpHl
|5
|2.68
|1.35
|1.40
|—
|1.22
|—
|46.6
|34AmpioPhrrs
|5.00
|2.42
|2.47
|—
|2.03
|—
|45.1
|35AlmadenM
|.28
|.11
|.14
|—
|.11
|—
|44.7
|36NovaGoldg
|6.98
|3.29
|3.52
|—
|2.46
|—
|41.1
|37MAIABiotc
|5.22
|1.42
|2.07
|—
|1.44
|—
|41.0
|38iBio
|2.60
|.25
|.26
|—
|.18
|—
|40.8
|39KelsoTechg
|.44
|.18
|.18
|—
|.12
|—
|40.0
|40ChiRivet
|9
|32.94
|16.65
|17.55
|—11.08
|—
|38.7
|41SouthlndHld
|11.14
|5.66
|6.30
|—
|3.92
|—
|38.4
|42MoviMage
|1.40
|.70
|.71
|—
|.44
|—
|38.3
|43BattalionOil
|6
|12.37
|4.86
|6.00
|—
|3.71
|—
|38.2
|44DecisPtSyst
|11.27
|4.04
|5.16
|—
|2.94
|—
|36.3
|45FrankStProp
|25
|3.19
|1.13
|1.74
|—
|.99
|—
|36.3
|46RetractblTch
|1
|2.11
|1.02
|1.05
|—
|.59
|—
|36.0
|47MAGSilverg
|17.02
|9.78
|10.01
|—
|5.62
|—
|36.0
|48FlexibleSolu
|8
|3.50
|1.90
|1.99
|—
|1.11
|—
|35.8
|49TompkinsFncl
|10
|79.48
|46.85
|50.08
|—27.50
|—
|35.4
|50AsensusSrg
|1.18
|.20
|.23
|—
|.12
|—
|34.9
|—————————
