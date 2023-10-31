VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 6:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1CarvanaA 57.19 4.23 27.00 +22.26 +469.6
2NGLEnPtrs 4.62 1.14 4.21 +3.00 +247.9
3HeritageIns 6.70 1.77 5.91 +4.11 +228.3
4VertivHldg 43.13 11.95 39.27 +25.61 +187.5
5NGLEPtrpfB 25.90 8.73 25.72 +16.48 +178.4
6AbercrFtch 29 64.85 21.74 60.82 +37.91 +165.5
7ArcherAvia 8.36 1.77 4.75 +2.88 +154.0
8ArloTech 11.54 3.37 8.49 +4.98 +141.9
9MinisoGrp 31 29.92 10.50 25.31 +14.58 +135.9
10PalantirTc 20.24 5.84 14.80 +8.38 +130.5
11XPOInc 13 80.42 29.02 75.81 +42.52 +127.7
12LiveWireGr 12.50 4.88 10.72 +5.87 +121.0
13SpotifyTch 182.00 79.14 164.76 +85.81 +108.7
14OscarHlth 9.89 2.39 5.12 +2.66 +108.1
15Celesticag 14 27.58 10.50 23.35 +12.08 +107.2
16ProUltSemi 48.32 15.94 33.82 +17.26 +104.2
17OrionGrpHoldg 6.07 2.33 4.80 +2.42 +101.7
18USCellular 46.86 13.79 42.03 +21.18 +101.6
19NuHoldg 8.42 3.39 8.20 +4.13 +101.5
20Holley 8.06 1.92 4.25 +2.13 +100.5
21ModineMfg 29 51.76 19.41 39.50 +19.64 + 98.9
22SohoHouse 8.11 3.80 7.20 +3.46 + 92.5
23GenieEngy 6 20.40 8.28 19.84 +9.50 + 91.9
24DxTechBull 60.96 20.15 42.36 +20.26 + 91.7
25Biohaven 28.85 12.35 26.51 +12.63 + 91.0
26Cinemark 19.85 8.33 16.49 +7.83 + 90.4
27BeazerHomes 4 35.93 12.89 24.19 +11.43 + 89.6
28NwOrntEd 40 69.97 33.63 65.49 +30.67 + 88.1
29SamsaraA 32.41 10.48 23.07 +10.64 + 85.6
30Tidewatr 73.55 32.65 68.35 +31.50 + 85.5
31Paymentus 17.24 7.02 14.56 +6.55 + 81.8
32Camecog 42.17 22.16 40.91 +18.24 + 80.5
33Jabil 20 141.38 64.74 122.80 +54.60 + 80.1
34MIHomes 5 101.62 46.12 82.07 +35.89 + 77.7
35AnglOakMtg 10.00 4.78 8.37 +3.64 + 77.0
36TechnipFMC 22.29 11.34 21.52 +9.33 + 76.5
37QudianInc 2.54 .92 1.68 +.73 + 76.3
38StrideInc 21 55.74 31.34 54.98 +23.70 + 75.8
39UberTech 49.49 25.02 43.28 +18.55 + 75.0
40VistaO&G 8 33.09 13.84 27.22 +11.56 + 73.8
41TelephData 21.75 6.44 18.19 +7.70 + 73.4
42GlbXBlkBitrs 49.09 21.78 38.06 +15.86 + 71.4
43RoylCarib 112.95 48.68 84.73 +35.30 + 71.4
44Oil-Dri 13 69.09 33.40 57.28 +23.74 + 70.8
45BellRingBr 40 44.91 24.52 43.73 +18.09 + 70.6
46CarpenterTch 72.66 35.72 62.72 +25.78 + 69.8
47OversShip 11 4.98 2.81 4.89 +2.00 + 69.2
48ProUltTech 48.83 21.38 38.89 +15.88 + 69.0
49DorianLPG 10 32.09 15.81 31.97 +13.02 + 68.7
50GulfprtEng 2 129.56 60.15 123.61 +49.97 + 67.9
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1F45TrainHl 3.41 .10 .10 2.75 96.6
2WeWorkrs 94.36 1.84 2.28 —54.92 96.0
3Enviva 26.44 3.22 3.62 —63.21 94.6
4BensonHill 2.84 .14 .15 2.40 94.0
5C5Acqwt .04 .00 .00 .04 92.1
6BabylonHldg 14.00 .47 .55 6.20 91.9
7Sonendo 2.82 .21 .26 2.58 91.0
8CanoHlth 1.90 .10 .13 1.24 90.4
9AtentoSA 6.79 .43 .47 3.76 88.8
10USDPtrs 4.35 .32 .36 2.80 88.6
11Vapothermrs 23.52 2.20 2.56 —19.04 88.1
12FathomDig 6.48 2.99 3.19 —23.21 87.9
13CazooGrprs 6.80 .33 .39 2.70 87.3
14BrghtHlthrs 86.40 5.60 7.26 —44.74 86.0
15VinceHldg 8.48 1.00 1.35 6.48 82.8
16Diebold 3.85 .24 .25 1.17 82.4
17EmergentBio 16.66 1.98 2.09 9.72 82.3
18BirdGlobalrs 2.93 .69 .90 3.60 80.0
19VicariSurA 3.56 .32 .41 1.61 79.6
20CUROGrp 1 4.96 .58 .75 2.80 78.9
21DirxMexBll 32.45 16.38 18.58 —63.62 77.4
22LoclBountiwt .08 .01 .01 .02 76.7
23NineEnrgySv 7 17.10 2.90 3.52 —11.01 75.8
24System1 5.58 1.04 1.16 3.53 75.3
25HyliionHld 3.88 .52 .60 1.74 74.5
26SpreeAcqwt .05 .01 .01 .04 74.0
27VertAerosp 3.47 .89 .89 2.50 73.7
28RubicnTchwt .04 .01 .01 .01 73.7
29ChargePtHl 13.65 2.39 2.54 6.99 73.3
30LumenTech 6.09 1.27 1.46 3.76 72.0
31LiCycle 6.58 1.05 1.34 3.42 71.8
32RayAdvMat 17 9.84 2.67 2.77 6.83 71.1
33Chegg 6 26.67 7.32 7.53 —17.74 70.2
34CorEngInfr 1 2.22 .58 .63 1.46 69.9
35Waterdrop 3.34 .98 1.03 2.30 69.1
36HawaiianEl 6 43.71 9.06 12.98 —28.87 69.0
37BigLots 1 19.97 3.73 4.56 —10.14 69.0
38FstFoundn 2 16.70 3.69 4.54 9.79 68.3
39Farfetch 8.02 1.44 1.50 3.23 68.3
40TelusIntl 16.87 6.03 6.39 —13.40 67.7
41Invitae 2.94 .51 .61 1.25 67.4
42NuScalePwr 11.19 3.06 3.38 6.88 67.1
43DxSOXBear 41.50 8.17 13.56 —25.95 65.7
44ButtrNtwrk 3.22 .76 .85 1.61 65.6
45PerfectCp 4.57 2.20 2.46 4.68 65.5
46Agiliti 63 19.69 5.07 5.63 —10.68 65.5
47PrUShtSemi 25.66 6.42 8.57 —16.25 65.5
48Paysafewt .07 .02 .02 .05 65.2
49FREYBatwt 1.30 .41 .45 .83 65.0
50PerimtrSol 16 9.59 3.04 3.20 5.94 65.0
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

