UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1CarvanaA
|57.19
|4.23
|27.00
|+22.26
|+469.6
|2NGLEnPtrs
|4.62
|1.14
|4.21
|+3.00
|+247.9
|3HeritageIns
|6.70
|1.77
|5.91
|+4.11
|+228.3
|4VertivHldg
|43.13
|11.95
|39.27
|+25.61
|+187.5
|5NGLEPtrpfB
|25.90
|8.73
|25.72
|+16.48
|+178.4
|6AbercrFtch
|29
|64.85
|21.74
|60.82
|+37.91
|+165.5
|7ArcherAvia
|8.36
|1.77
|4.75
|+2.88
|+154.0
|8ArloTech
|11.54
|3.37
|8.49
|+4.98
|+141.9
|9MinisoGrp
|31
|29.92
|10.50
|25.31
|+14.58
|+135.9
|10PalantirTc
|20.24
|5.84
|14.80
|+8.38
|+130.5
|11XPOInc
|13
|80.42
|29.02
|75.81
|+42.52
|+127.7
|12LiveWireGr
|12.50
|4.88
|10.72
|+5.87
|+121.0
|13SpotifyTch
|182.00
|79.14
|164.76
|+85.81
|+108.7
|14OscarHlth
|9.89
|2.39
|5.12
|+2.66
|+108.1
|15Celesticag
|14
|27.58
|10.50
|23.35
|+12.08
|+107.2
|16ProUltSemi
|48.32
|15.94
|33.82
|+17.26
|+104.2
|17OrionGrpHoldg
|6.07
|2.33
|4.80
|+2.42
|+101.7
|18USCellular
|46.86
|13.79
|42.03
|+21.18
|+101.6
|19NuHoldg
|8.42
|3.39
|8.20
|+4.13
|+101.5
|20Holley
|8.06
|1.92
|4.25
|+2.13
|+100.5
|21ModineMfg
|29
|51.76
|19.41
|39.50
|+19.64
|+
|98.9
|22SohoHouse
|8.11
|3.80
|7.20
|+3.46
|+
|92.5
|23GenieEngy
|6
|20.40
|8.28
|19.84
|+9.50
|+
|91.9
|24DxTechBull
|60.96
|20.15
|42.36
|+20.26
|+
|91.7
|25Biohaven
|28.85
|12.35
|26.51
|+12.63
|+
|91.0
|26Cinemark
|19.85
|8.33
|16.49
|+7.83
|+
|90.4
|27BeazerHomes
|4
|35.93
|12.89
|24.19
|+11.43
|+
|89.6
|28NwOrntEd
|40
|69.97
|33.63
|65.49
|+30.67
|+
|88.1
|29SamsaraA
|32.41
|10.48
|23.07
|+10.64
|+
|85.6
|30Tidewatr
|73.55
|32.65
|68.35
|+31.50
|+
|85.5
|31Paymentus
|17.24
|7.02
|14.56
|+6.55
|+
|81.8
|32Camecog
|42.17
|22.16
|40.91
|+18.24
|+
|80.5
|33Jabil
|20
|141.38
|64.74
|122.80
|+54.60
|+
|80.1
|34MIHomes
|5
|101.62
|46.12
|82.07
|+35.89
|+
|77.7
|35AnglOakMtg
|10.00
|4.78
|8.37
|+3.64
|+
|77.0
|36TechnipFMC
|22.29
|11.34
|21.52
|+9.33
|+
|76.5
|37QudianInc
|2.54
|.92
|1.68
|+.73
|+
|76.3
|38StrideInc
|21
|55.74
|31.34
|54.98
|+23.70
|+
|75.8
|39UberTech
|49.49
|25.02
|43.28
|+18.55
|+
|75.0
|40VistaO&G
|8
|33.09
|13.84
|27.22
|+11.56
|+
|73.8
|41TelephData
|21.75
|6.44
|18.19
|+7.70
|+
|73.4
|42GlbXBlkBitrs
|49.09
|21.78
|38.06
|+15.86
|+
|71.4
|43RoylCarib
|112.95
|48.68
|84.73
|+35.30
|+
|71.4
|44Oil-Dri
|13
|69.09
|33.40
|57.28
|+23.74
|+
|70.8
|45BellRingBr
|40
|44.91
|24.52
|43.73
|+18.09
|+
|70.6
|46CarpenterTch
|72.66
|35.72
|62.72
|+25.78
|+
|69.8
|47OversShip
|11
|4.98
|2.81
|4.89
|+2.00
|+
|69.2
|48ProUltTech
|48.83
|21.38
|38.89
|+15.88
|+
|69.0
|49DorianLPG
|10
|32.09
|15.81
|31.97
|+13.02
|+
|68.7
|50GulfprtEng
|2
|129.56
|60.15
|123.61
|+49.97
|+
|67.9
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1F45TrainHl
|3.41
|.10
|.10
|—
|2.75
|—
|96.6
|2WeWorkrs
|94.36
|1.84
|2.28
|—54.92
|—
|96.0
|3Enviva
|26.44
|3.22
|3.62
|—63.21
|—
|94.6
|4BensonHill
|2.84
|.14
|.15
|—
|2.40
|—
|94.0
|5C5Acqwt
|.04
|.00
|.00
|—
|.04
|—
|92.1
|6BabylonHldg
|14.00
|.47
|.55
|—
|6.20
|—
|91.9
|7Sonendo
|2.82
|.21
|.26
|—
|2.58
|—
|91.0
|8CanoHlth
|1.90
|.10
|.13
|—
|1.24
|—
|90.4
|9AtentoSA
|6.79
|.43
|.47
|—
|3.76
|—
|88.8
|10USDPtrs
|4.35
|.32
|.36
|—
|2.80
|—
|88.6
|11Vapothermrs
|23.52
|2.20
|2.56
|—19.04
|—
|88.1
|12FathomDig
|6.48
|2.99
|3.19
|—23.21
|—
|87.9
|13CazooGrprs
|6.80
|.33
|.39
|—
|2.70
|—
|87.3
|14BrghtHlthrs
|86.40
|5.60
|7.26
|—44.74
|—
|86.0
|15VinceHldg
|8.48
|1.00
|1.35
|—
|6.48
|—
|82.8
|16Diebold
|3.85
|.24
|.25
|—
|1.17
|—
|82.4
|17EmergentBio
|16.66
|1.98
|2.09
|—
|9.72
|—
|82.3
|18BirdGlobalrs
|2.93
|.69
|.90
|—
|3.60
|—
|80.0
|19VicariSurA
|3.56
|.32
|.41
|—
|1.61
|—
|79.6
|20CUROGrp
|1
|4.96
|.58
|.75
|—
|2.80
|—
|78.9
|21DirxMexBll
|32.45
|16.38
|18.58
|—63.62
|—
|77.4
|22LoclBountiwt
|.08
|.01
|.01
|—
|.02
|—
|76.7
|23NineEnrgySv
|7
|17.10
|2.90
|3.52
|—11.01
|—
|75.8
|24System1
|5.58
|1.04
|1.16
|—
|3.53
|—
|75.3
|25HyliionHld
|3.88
|.52
|.60
|—
|1.74
|—
|74.5
|26SpreeAcqwt
|.05
|.01
|.01
|—
|.04
|—
|74.0
|27VertAerosp
|3.47
|.89
|.89
|—
|2.50
|—
|73.7
|28RubicnTchwt
|.04
|.01
|.01
|—
|.01
|—
|73.7
|29ChargePtHl
|13.65
|2.39
|2.54
|—
|6.99
|—
|73.3
|30LumenTech
|6.09
|1.27
|1.46
|—
|3.76
|—
|72.0
|31LiCycle
|6.58
|1.05
|1.34
|—
|3.42
|—
|71.8
|32RayAdvMat
|17
|9.84
|2.67
|2.77
|—
|6.83
|—
|71.1
|33Chegg
|6
|26.67
|7.32
|7.53
|—17.74
|—
|70.2
|34CorEngInfr
|1
|2.22
|.58
|.63
|—
|1.46
|—
|69.9
|35Waterdrop
|3.34
|.98
|1.03
|—
|2.30
|—
|69.1
|36HawaiianEl
|6
|43.71
|9.06
|12.98
|—28.87
|—
|69.0
|37BigLots
|1
|19.97
|3.73
|4.56
|—10.14
|—
|69.0
|38FstFoundn
|2
|16.70
|3.69
|4.54
|—
|9.79
|—
|68.3
|39Farfetch
|8.02
|1.44
|1.50
|—
|3.23
|—
|68.3
|40TelusIntl
|16.87
|6.03
|6.39
|—13.40
|—
|67.7
|41Invitae
|2.94
|.51
|.61
|—
|1.25
|—
|67.4
|42NuScalePwr
|11.19
|3.06
|3.38
|—
|6.88
|—
|67.1
|43DxSOXBear
|41.50
|8.17
|13.56
|—25.95
|—
|65.7
|44ButtrNtwrk
|3.22
|.76
|.85
|—
|1.61
|—
|65.6
|45PerfectCp
|4.57
|2.20
|2.46
|—
|4.68
|—
|65.5
|46Agiliti
|63
|19.69
|5.07
|5.63
|—10.68
|—
|65.5
|47PrUShtSemi
|25.66
|6.42
|8.57
|—16.25
|—
|65.5
|48Paysafewt
|.07
|.02
|.02
|—
|.05
|—
|65.2
|49FREYBatwt
|1.30
|.41
|.45
|—
|.83
|—
|65.0
|50PerimtrSol
|16
|9.59
|3.04
|3.20
|—
|5.94
|—
|65.0
