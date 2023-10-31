VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 6:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1SolenoThe 30.30 1.81 23.85 +21.87 +1104.5
2CibusA 32.71 1.33 10.75 +9.27 +626.4
3AmerCoast 9.29 .92 7.49 +6.43 +606.6
4CipherMing 5.30 .58 3.33 +2.77 +494.6
5MoonLkImA 63.40 10.50 51.81 +41.31 +393.4
6Neuropace 9.73 1.38 6.75 +5.26 +353.0
7OrhaTherars 16.03 3.71 15.91 +12.20 +328.8
8CarrolsRest 29 7.75 1.37 5.75 +4.39 +322.8
9Immunome 9.53 2.40 8.80 +6.59 +298.2
10InspireMDrs 3.85 .84 3.39 +2.53 +294.2
11ApldOptoel 16.26 1.60 7.43 +5.54 +293.1
12Tourmaliners 17.00 4.63 16.49 +11.95 +263.2
13TempestTh 9.77 .17 4.10 +2.95 +256.5
14PagayaTcwt .42 .08 .28 +.20 +255.0
15BitDigital 3 4.80 .62 2.10 +1.50 +250.0
16CreatvRealwt .03 .00 .01 +.01 +250.0
17DigihostTc 8 2.54 .35 1.26 +.90 +250.0
18ReneoPhar 11.30 2.17 8.09 +5.76 +247.2
19ApplovinA 44.89 9.22 36.44 +25.91 +246.1
20BridgBioPh 36.36 7.10 26.04 +18.42 +241.7
21Daktronics 40 10.27 2.76 9.62 +6.80 +241.1
22LifeMD 7.40 1.14 6.26 +4.32 +222.7
23AksoHlth 2.11 .25 1.21 +.83 +221.8
24DiversHlthTr 3.30 .64 2.07 +1.42 +219.9
25AppliedTher 3.11 .73 2.40 +1.64 +215.8
26AtlasLithiun 45.00 6.01 22.00 +14.90 +209.9
27OculisHldwt 1.89 .37 1.13 +.76 +207.9
28Cemtrexpf 1.20 .22 .99 +.67 +206.5
29P3HlthPrtwt .26 .05 .15 +.10 +206.0
30Metalpha 1.61 .43 1.57 +1.05 +203.9
31MinervNeu 13.22 1.43 4.82 +3.23 +203.1
32ImmunoGen 20.69 3.61 14.86 +9.90 +199.6
33MicroStrat 475.09 139.38 423.39+281.82 +199.1
34Talkspace 2.13 .56 1.78 +1.17 +191.8
35SupMicCmp 23 357.00 69.02 239.47+157.37 +191.7
36RiotBlock 65 20.65 3.30 9.78 +6.39 +188.5
37AbriSpacIun 28.99 9.62 28.99 +18.88 +186.7
38LimbachHld 29 37.71 10.39 29.80 +19.39 +186.3
39StructrThern 74.43 20.80 74.30 +48.30 +185.8
40GeospaceTch 14.59 3.96 11.99 +7.77 +184.1
41InozymePh 7.33 1.11 2.97 +1.92 +182.9
42Augmedix 5.97 1.32 4.40 +2.84 +182.1
43Nvidia 99 502.66 140.34 407.80+261.66 +179.0
44Renovaro 5.25 .39 2.84 +1.81 +175.7
45YunhongCTIh 2.80 1.04 2.79 +1.75 +168.3
46PermaFix 13.87 3.56 9.30 +5.77 +163.5
47MicroAlgon 9.99 1.21 3.28 +2.03 +162.4
48CymaBayTh 18.20 5.67 16.38 +10.11 +161.2
49MarathDigt 19.88 3.28 8.81 +5.39 +157.6
50SkyWest 29 46.07 16.15 42.17 +25.66 +155.4
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1micromobilrs 4.49 .03 .04—647.46 100.0
2PanbelaThrs 134.70 .70 .82—4931.18 100.0
3Allarityrs 658.00 .56 .56—411.04 99.9
4SiyatMobrs 4.08 3.12 3.60—1200.40 99.7
5Bioceptrs 13.43 .32 .44—131.87 99.7
6MullenAutors 107.55 .22 .27 —64.08 99.6
7BitBroLtdrs 12.00 .04 .05 —10.58 99.5
8SonnetBiThrs 813.12 3.80 4.67—551.93 99.2
9EsportsEn 3.99 .06 .07 7.64 99.2
10BettrHomewt 56.50 .05 .10 9.94 99.0
11ShiftPixyrs 504.00 4.60 5.24—497.56 99.0
12NxuIncA 11.30 .03 .03 3.22 99.0
13CastorMar 1 1.24 .34 .34 —30.66 98.9
14Biodexars 316.80 3.27 3.78—311.42 98.8
15EveloBioscrs 33.00 .41 .41 —31.79 98.7
16AERWINS 18.00 .10 .14 —10.35 98.7
17CanooInc .69 .25 .27 —19.22 98.6
18SummtWirs 22.90 .15 .15 —10.65 98.6
19NearIntllg 18.65 .14 .15 —10.09 98.5
20BlueStarrs 14.50 .11 .13 7.87 98.4
21EsportsEnwt .01 .00 .00 .25 98.4
22NoginArs 19.40 .28 .30 —15.10 98.1
23TivicHlSyrs 85.00 1.20 1.27 —62.73 98.0
24CelularityA .38 .19 .22 9.98 97.9
25AvaloTher 5.40 .08 .11 4.93 97.8
26CrwnElectrs 36.00 .23 .25 —11.09 97.8
27SMXSecArs 104.72 1.20 1.85 —78.23 97.7
28AgileThgtA 4.68 .09 .10 4.10 97.6
29LQRHousen 7.25 .09 .10 3.80 97.5
30Biolasers 76.00 1.56 1.68 —63.32 97.4
31SackParentn 30.00 .75 .77 —28.20 97.3
32Apollomicsn 49.00 .55 .80 —28.60 97.3
33VenusConcrs 90.00 1.52 1.96 —70.04 97.3
34LionGrprs 41.00 .86 1.00 —34.75 97.2
35ArteStrInvwt .07 .00 .00 .03 97.1
36AltmrTher 5.97 .15 .15 4.70 97.0
37TonixPhrs 2.24 .49 .59 —17.41 96.7
38FibroGen 25.69 .48 .54 —15.48 96.6
39BayouHldgrs 65.00 2.04 2.08 —56.42 96.4
40DigitlBrndrs 106.75 3.80 4.11—101.39 96.1
41Surrozen .60 .36 .38 9.41 96.1
42ContraFecrs 9.60 .27 .30 7.38 96.1
43ZappElectn 10.00 .20 .21 5.24 96.1
44CISOGlbl 2.55 .09 .10 2.45 96.1
45RenalytxAI 3.09 1.02 1.04 —24.38 95.9
46T2Biosysrs 211.00 5.07 5.91—136.09 95.8
47VerbTechrs 23.20 .14 .28 6.28 95.7
48SmartLifers 68.31 1.55 1.73 —38.32 95.7
49AssureHldrs 8.93 .20 .23 4.98 95.7
50DMKPharm 21.70 .45 .52 —11.32 95.6
—————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up