UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1SolenoThe
|30.30
|1.81
|23.85
|+21.87
|+1104.5
|2CibusA
|32.71
|1.33
|10.75
|+9.27
|+626.4
|3AmerCoast
|9.29
|.92
|7.49
|+6.43
|+606.6
|4CipherMing
|5.30
|.58
|3.33
|+2.77
|+494.6
|5MoonLkImA
|63.40
|10.50
|51.81
|+41.31
|+393.4
|6Neuropace
|9.73
|1.38
|6.75
|+5.26
|+353.0
|7OrhaTherars
|16.03
|3.71
|15.91
|+12.20
|+328.8
|8CarrolsRest
|29
|7.75
|1.37
|5.75
|+4.39
|+322.8
|9Immunome
|9.53
|2.40
|8.80
|+6.59
|+298.2
|10InspireMDrs
|3.85
|.84
|3.39
|+2.53
|+294.2
|11ApldOptoel
|16.26
|1.60
|7.43
|+5.54
|+293.1
|12Tourmaliners
|17.00
|4.63
|16.49
|+11.95
|+263.2
|13TempestTh
|9.77
|.17
|4.10
|+2.95
|+256.5
|14PagayaTcwt
|.42
|.08
|.28
|+.20
|+255.0
|15BitDigital
|3
|4.80
|.62
|2.10
|+1.50
|+250.0
|16CreatvRealwt
|.03
|.00
|.01
|+.01
|+250.0
|17DigihostTc
|8
|2.54
|.35
|1.26
|+.90
|+250.0
|18ReneoPhar
|11.30
|2.17
|8.09
|+5.76
|+247.2
|19ApplovinA
|44.89
|9.22
|36.44
|+25.91
|+246.1
|20BridgBioPh
|36.36
|7.10
|26.04
|+18.42
|+241.7
|21Daktronics
|40
|10.27
|2.76
|9.62
|+6.80
|+241.1
|22LifeMD
|7.40
|1.14
|6.26
|+4.32
|+222.7
|23AksoHlth
|2.11
|.25
|1.21
|+.83
|+221.8
|24DiversHlthTr
|3.30
|.64
|2.07
|+1.42
|+219.9
|25AppliedTher
|3.11
|.73
|2.40
|+1.64
|+215.8
|26AtlasLithiun
|45.00
|6.01
|22.00
|+14.90
|+209.9
|27OculisHldwt
|1.89
|.37
|1.13
|+.76
|+207.9
|28Cemtrexpf
|1.20
|.22
|.99
|+.67
|+206.5
|29P3HlthPrtwt
|.26
|.05
|.15
|+.10
|+206.0
|30Metalpha
|1.61
|.43
|1.57
|+1.05
|+203.9
|31MinervNeu
|13.22
|1.43
|4.82
|+3.23
|+203.1
|32ImmunoGen
|20.69
|3.61
|14.86
|+9.90
|+199.6
|33MicroStrat
|475.09
|139.38
|423.39+281.82
|+199.1
|34Talkspace
|2.13
|.56
|1.78
|+1.17
|+191.8
|35SupMicCmp
|23
|357.00
|69.02
|239.47+157.37
|+191.7
|36RiotBlock
|65
|20.65
|3.30
|9.78
|+6.39
|+188.5
|37AbriSpacIun
|28.99
|9.62
|28.99
|+18.88
|+186.7
|38LimbachHld
|29
|37.71
|10.39
|29.80
|+19.39
|+186.3
|39StructrThern
|74.43
|20.80
|74.30
|+48.30
|+185.8
|40GeospaceTch
|14.59
|3.96
|11.99
|+7.77
|+184.1
|41InozymePh
|7.33
|1.11
|2.97
|+1.92
|+182.9
|42Augmedix
|5.97
|1.32
|4.40
|+2.84
|+182.1
|43Nvidia
|99
|502.66
|140.34
|407.80+261.66
|+179.0
|44Renovaro
|5.25
|.39
|2.84
|+1.81
|+175.7
|45YunhongCTIh
|2.80
|1.04
|2.79
|+1.75
|+168.3
|46PermaFix
|13.87
|3.56
|9.30
|+5.77
|+163.5
|47MicroAlgon
|9.99
|1.21
|3.28
|+2.03
|+162.4
|48CymaBayTh
|18.20
|5.67
|16.38
|+10.11
|+161.2
|49MarathDigt
|19.88
|3.28
|8.81
|+5.39
|+157.6
|50SkyWest
|29
|46.07
|16.15
|42.17
|+25.66
|+155.4
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1micromobilrs
|4.49
|.03
|.04—647.46
|—
|100.0
|2PanbelaThrs
|134.70
|.70
|.82—4931.18
|—
|100.0
|3Allarityrs
|658.00
|.56
|.56—411.04
|—
|99.9
|4SiyatMobrs
|4.08
|3.12
|3.60—1200.40
|—
|99.7
|5Bioceptrs
|13.43
|.32
|.44—131.87
|—
|99.7
|6MullenAutors
|107.55
|.22
|.27
|—64.08
|—
|99.6
|7BitBroLtdrs
|12.00
|.04
|.05
|—10.58
|—
|99.5
|8SonnetBiThrs
|813.12
|3.80
|4.67—551.93
|—
|99.2
|9EsportsEn
|3.99
|.06
|.07
|—
|7.64
|—
|99.2
|10BettrHomewt
|56.50
|.05
|.10
|—
|9.94
|—
|99.0
|11ShiftPixyrs
|504.00
|4.60
|5.24—497.56
|—
|99.0
|12NxuIncA
|11.30
|.03
|.03
|—
|3.22
|—
|99.0
|13CastorMar
|1
|1.24
|.34
|.34
|—30.66
|—
|98.9
|14Biodexars
|316.80
|3.27
|3.78—311.42
|—
|98.8
|15EveloBioscrs
|33.00
|.41
|.41
|—31.79
|—
|98.7
|16AERWINS
|18.00
|.10
|.14
|—10.35
|—
|98.7
|17CanooInc
|.69
|.25
|.27
|—19.22
|—
|98.6
|18SummtWirs
|22.90
|.15
|.15
|—10.65
|—
|98.6
|19NearIntllg
|18.65
|.14
|.15
|—10.09
|—
|98.5
|20BlueStarrs
|14.50
|.11
|.13
|—
|7.87
|—
|98.4
|21EsportsEnwt
|.01
|.00
|.00
|—
|.25
|—
|98.4
|22NoginArs
|19.40
|.28
|.30
|—15.10
|—
|98.1
|23TivicHlSyrs
|85.00
|1.20
|1.27
|—62.73
|—
|98.0
|24CelularityA
|.38
|.19
|.22
|—
|9.98
|—
|97.9
|25AvaloTher
|5.40
|.08
|.11
|—
|4.93
|—
|97.8
|26CrwnElectrs
|36.00
|.23
|.25
|—11.09
|—
|97.8
|27SMXSecArs
|104.72
|1.20
|1.85
|—78.23
|—
|97.7
|28AgileThgtA
|4.68
|.09
|.10
|—
|4.10
|—
|97.6
|29LQRHousen
|7.25
|.09
|.10
|—
|3.80
|—
|97.5
|30Biolasers
|76.00
|1.56
|1.68
|—63.32
|—
|97.4
|31SackParentn
|30.00
|.75
|.77
|—28.20
|—
|97.3
|32Apollomicsn
|49.00
|.55
|.80
|—28.60
|—
|97.3
|33VenusConcrs
|90.00
|1.52
|1.96
|—70.04
|—
|97.3
|34LionGrprs
|41.00
|.86
|1.00
|—34.75
|—
|97.2
|35ArteStrInvwt
|.07
|.00
|.00
|—
|.03
|—
|97.1
|36AltmrTher
|5.97
|.15
|.15
|—
|4.70
|—
|97.0
|37TonixPhrs
|2.24
|.49
|.59
|—17.41
|—
|96.7
|38FibroGen
|25.69
|.48
|.54
|—15.48
|—
|96.6
|39BayouHldgrs
|65.00
|2.04
|2.08
|—56.42
|—
|96.4
|40DigitlBrndrs
|106.75
|3.80
|4.11—101.39
|—
|96.1
|41Surrozen
|.60
|.36
|.38
|—
|9.41
|—
|96.1
|42ContraFecrs
|9.60
|.27
|.30
|—
|7.38
|—
|96.1
|43ZappElectn
|10.00
|.20
|.21
|—
|5.24
|—
|96.1
|44CISOGlbl
|2.55
|.09
|.10
|—
|2.45
|—
|96.1
|45RenalytxAI
|3.09
|1.02
|1.04
|—24.38
|—
|95.9
|46T2Biosysrs
|211.00
|5.07
|5.91—136.09
|—
|95.8
|47VerbTechrs
|23.20
|.14
|.28
|—
|6.28
|—
|95.7
|48SmartLifers
|68.31
|1.55
|1.73
|—38.32
|—
|95.7
|49AssureHldrs
|8.93
|.20
|.23
|—
|4.98
|—
|95.7
|50DMKPharm
|21.70
|.45
|.52
|—11.32
|—
|95.6
|—————————
