Unum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $202 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and investment costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.12 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.1 billion.

