Univest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) — SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) — Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) on Wednesday reported net income of $17 million in its third quarter.

The Souderton, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. posted revenue of $115.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $72.3 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

