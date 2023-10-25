VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Univest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Univest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 5:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) — SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) — Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) on Wednesday reported net income of $17 million in its third quarter.

The Souderton, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. posted revenue of $115.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $72.3 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVSP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up